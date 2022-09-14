The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

20220914-cvn-scholarships.jpg

Pictured, from left, are Krystle Davis, senior director of Donor Relations at the MU Foundation, Southwestern District Labor Council Scholarship recipients Rylee Spry and Cidney Fortney, and Dr. Joe Wyatt, Labor Council trustee and MU professor emeritus.

 Submitted photo

ALKOL — A Scott High graduate who now lives in Lincoln County was named a recipient of a college scholarship.

The Southwestern District Labor Council, a division of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, announced the awarding of two, $1,000 scholarships to a pair of Marshall University students.

