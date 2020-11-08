It is the greatest comeback story in the history of sports: Marshall University football. The ultimate in overcoming. The model of perseverance. An example of never-quit, refuse-to-give-up attitude that rallied a community and inspired a nation.
Marshall University, Huntington and the Tri-State region as a whole, devastated by the Nov. 14, 1970, crash that killed all 75 aboard Southern Airways Flight 932, turned tragedy to triumph when it could have folded in misery. People would have understood had the university dropped football.
Many called for just that after the jet returning from the Herd’s game at East Carolina clipped trees, tumbled and slammed into a hillside near Tri-State Airport.
The climb was too hard, they said. Marshall had struggled in football for years already. Why not put those resources into its Top 20 men’s basketball team? Why try to do the impossible, rebuilding an underfunded program that already had been kicked out of the Mid-American Conference, had been penalized in a recruiting scandal, played in a condemned stadium and had not had a winning season since 1964?
That, however, is not what Marshall was made of. The university and Huntington were known for many things, but quitting was not one of them. The decision to rebuild the football program was an example of the determination to overcome, to do what was said could not be done. That little “teachers’ college” in the sleepy city in the southwest corner of a state ridiculed enough was not about to shy from the greatest challenge it had ever faced.
Marshall knew it could do the impossible because it had done it before when, in 1955, ignoring warnings and threats, it sent onto the basketball court Hal Greer, the state’s first black scholarship student-athlete at a public college in West Virginia.
Just as it did not cave to pressure then, it did not in 1971. Marshall refused to dishonor the memories of those 75 players, administrators, boosters and aircraft crew by saying, “We can’t,” instead showing the world, “We did.”
Marshall rebuilt, fielding a team of leftovers, walkons, freshmen and transfers in 1971 when just putting together a team was miraculous. The Young Thundering Herd, though, would not settle for just fielding a team. On Sept. 25, 1971, in its second game and the first at home since the plane crash, Marshall scored on the final play — a 13-yard pass from Reggie Oliver to Terry Gardner — to defeat Xavier 15-13.
Nothing came easily. Marshall suffered through 14 more losing seasons before excising the demons with a 6-5 record in 1984. Marshall endured embarrassing poundings on the field, losing 66-0 to Miami (Ohio) in 1971, falling in its first 19 games in a new conference, the Southern, and becoming the most losing program in all of college football in the 1970s with a dismal 22-84 record.
Yet Marshall persevered, always playing for the 75. The Herd went on to become the unlikeliest of national powers, winning NCAA Division I-AA national championships in 1992 and 1996, becoming the only team to go undefeated at the FCS and FBS levels. The Herd finished 10th in the nation in 1999 when it beat Clemson and BYU, teams that had won national championships. Marshall won bowl games and finished in the top 10 nationally, regularly exacting revenge on hated Miami and dominating the conference that had kicked it out years earlier.
Marshall fed off of Huntington and Huntington off of Marshall. Both picked themselves up out of the dirt when naysayers told them to stay down. When others laughed, the university and the city worked. The results are seen throughout town.
In 1970, plans for an East End bridge linking Huntington to Proctorville were floated, only to meet literal and figurative roadblock after roadblock.
For years, an approach ramp to nowhere sat on the Ohio side, cable barriers barring traffic because the West Virginia side sat unchanged. Then, in 1983, construction in Huntington began and in 1985 the bridge opened, revitalizing the city’s East End and Proctorville, as well, in a refute to the “it’ll never happen” crowd.
Also in 1970, Marshall renovated 42-year-old Fairfield Stadium, a dilapidated facility built on a garbage dump. The improved home of the Herd was a subpar stadium despite the improvements and the university sought funding for a new stadium. Again, the doubters scoffed. This was Marshall, a school much more on par with teams from the small-school West Virginia Intercollegiate Conference than West Virginia University, the state’s flagship school in Morgantown. If state money was going to be spent, it was going to the Mountaineers, not the Herd.
Again, Marshall officials persisted. University President Dale Nitzschke and others refused to give up until the Herd took the field Sept. 7, 1991, versus New Hampshire in its new 28,000-seat stadium, now expanded to 38,000.
Also in 1970 — there’s that year again — Huntington cleared land on 3rd Avenue between 6th and 10th streets, an area known as the “Superblock,” where promises of a revitalized downtown were made and broken nearly as often as Marshall played football games. Skeptics laughed and jokes were prevalent in regard to the gravel lot that was supposed to be the savior of a downtrodden downtown. Contracts were negotiated, but nothing was built and appeared as if it never would be. But the city never gave up. In 2004, Pullman Square, a collection of stores, restaurants, a theater and other businesses, opened and pumped life into a city beaten down by critics.
The “can-do” attitude led to more “we-did” success stories. In April 2017, Huntington was named America’s Best Community and received a $3 million prize for projects to improve the city. In 2008, statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention landed Huntington with the label of “America’s most obese city;” 10 years later the city had cut its rate by 15%.
Marshall and Huntington mirror one another in progress. As the university has grown, adding a nationally renowned forensic science program and the Bill Noe Flight School, Huntington has expanded its national footprint. The city and university have teamed up to begin construction of a state-of-the-art baseball stadium east of Marshall’s expanding campus.
The 75 would not recognize the campus or the city today. No doubt, though, they would be proud of how far each has come in their honor.