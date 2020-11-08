Nov. 14, 1970:
Flight 932 crashes
Seventy-five Marshall University football players, coaches and fans took off from Kinston, North Carolina, after a heartbreaking 17-14 loss to East Carolina University in Greenville, on Flight 932, a chartered twin-engine, 95-seat Southern Airways DC-9. It departed Kinston at 6:38 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 1970, for an expected 52-minute fight, and crashed into a hillside near Huntington just before landing, killing all aboard.
A coach is selected Jack Lengyel was hired as the coach of the Young Thundering Herd, determined to lift the team from the ashes of the plane crash and make it a respectable team.
Aug. 24, 1971:A return to the fieldThe Young Thundering Herd’s first day of practice in pads takes place three weeks before its season opener at Morehead State. Because the young squad was undermanned, contact drills were conducted lightly to avoid injury.
Sept. 18, 1971: Competition resumes Marshall plays its first game since the plane crash, which results in a 29-6 loss to Morehead State. The team’s return to the field was preceded by a letter of support from President Richard Nixon to Lengyel, dated Sept. 7. Sept. 25, 1971: Young Herd beats Xavier Marshall rose up on Sept. 25, 1971, to defeat Xavier in its first home game following the plane crash. Reggie Oliver passed to Terry Gardner for a touchdown on the final play of the game in the 15-13 triumph. Nov. 17, 1984: Long string of losing ends Marshall completed the 1984 season with consecutive road wins at Illinois State and East Tennessee State to finish with a 6-5 record — its first winning season in 20 years. Dec. 20, 1987: First trip to playoffs Marshall made its first NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance in 1987 and finished as the runner-up. Northeast Louisiana defeated Marshall in the championship game, 43-42, in Pocatello, Idaho. Sept. 7, 1991: New stadium opens Marshall had a banner year in 1991. Coach Jim Donnan’s team posted an 11-4 record and lost to Youngstown State in the NCAA Division I-AA playoff finals. The Thundering Herd opened Marshall University Stadium with a 24-23 victory over New Hampshire in front of a crowd of 33,116. Dec. 19, 1992: Division I-AA champions Willy Merrick kicked the only field goal of his career to beat Youngstown State, 31-28, and give Marshall its first NCAA Division I-AA championship. Merrick connected from 22 yards with 10 seconds left in the game at Marshall University Stadium. Aug. 30, 1997: Moving into the big time Randy Moss was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 1997 when Marshall made its NCAA Division I-A and Mid-American Conference debut with 10 wins and a league championship. Marshall opened the season with a loss at West Virginia, 42-31.
Dec. 23, 1998:First bowl game victoryMarshall knocked off South Carolina — its first win against a Southeastern Conference opponent — on the way to capturing the Mid-American Conference championship and earning a Motor City Bowl bid. Marshall then beat Louisville 48-29 for its first bowl triumph.
Dec. 3, 1999:
Winningest team of decade
After beating Louisville 48-29 for its first bowl triumph on Dec. 23, 1998, Marshall completed the decade of the 1990s with 114 victories — more than any other team in NCAA Division I-A or I-AA ever. Quarterback Chad Pennington was a Heisman Trophy finalist. On Dec. 3, Marshall defeated Western Michigan 34-30 for the Mid-American Conference championship on a late Pennington pass to Eric Pinkerton.
Dec. 7, 2002:
MAC champions
Marshall capped another Mid-American Conference championship with a GMAC Bowl victory, but the season will be best remembered for offensive linemen carrying injured quarterback Byron Leftwich downfield between plays in the Akron game. Also, a Miami (Ohio) assistant coach was hauled away from Marshall Stadium by police after allegedly shoving a fan after a Thundering Herd victory.
Oct. 24, 2003:
Full steam into C-USA
Marshall announced it was leaving the Mid-American Conference to join Conference USA, but not without making headlines first. The Thundering Herd opened the season with an upset at No. 6 Kansas State. In November, Marshall University Stadium was renamed in honor of school philanthropist Joan C. Edwards.
March 9, 2004:
End of an era
Bobby Pruett retired as head coach at his alma mater with a 94-23 record and .803 winning percentage for nine seasons. Pruett won more games than any football coach in school history. His teams won five Mid-American Conference championships, won the NCAA Division I-AA championship in 1996 and went to seven bowl games.
Dec. 17, 2009:
Doc Holliday hired
Hurricane, West Virginia, native John “Doc” Holliday returned to his hometown to embark on his first head coaching venture after nearly three decades as an assistant with West Virginia University, N.C. State and Florida.
Dec. 6, 2014:
C-USA championship
As East Division champions, the Thundering Herd played West Division champion Louisiana Tech in the C-USA Championship Game at home in Huntington, defeating the Bulldogs 26-23 to become C-USA champions.
Sept. 20, 2020:
National ranking for Herd
Following a 17-7 victory over No. 23 Appalachian State, the first time the Thundering Herd beat a ranked opponent at home, Marshall joined The Associated Press Top 25 Poll. The team came in at No. 25, its first inclusion in the poll since the end of the 2014 season, when it finished ranked No. 23.