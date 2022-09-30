HUNTINGTON — Composed of specialists, surgeons, technicians and more, the all-female breast cancer team at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center creates an encompassing approach to treat patients and make them feel as comfortable as possible.
With almost 30 team members specializing in breast health, the team is with patients every step of the way, working hands-on with them from the moment there is an abnormal mammogram.
“Here, they meet our breast surgeons and our team right up front; we’re working with them out from that point,” said breast educator Mindy Hanshaw. “We’re really blessed that our surgeons are the ones that do the biopsies.”
One such fellowship-trained breast surgeon is Dr. Mary Legenza.
“They meet one of us providers, they feel very comfortable, and we get to know them from the beginning,” Legenza said. “It’s wonderful that we have this female team, but that’s just a small piece of it. We want our staff to always put the patient first, and they do.”
Radiation oncologist Grace Dixon said female patients may feel more comfortable and appreciate having an all-female team because team members can relate to their patients’ experiences.
“That allows us to more quickly break down barriers that patients may have,” Dixon said. “It’s not unusual for patients to request female doctors for breast cancer in particular. The benefit is that relatability.”
While it was not entirely intentional to create an all-female breast health team — it came about and grew organically — the team members understand the significance to patients and use that to support one another.
“As each member was added to the team, it just seemed to continue to accelerate this team and bring us together,” said Dr. Diane Krutzler. “This is probably the most cohesive team I’ve ever worked with.”
During weekly meetings — referred to as huddles — this multidisciplinary, comprehensive team of physicians and support staff, including breast surgeons, radiation and medical oncologists, pathologists, radiologists, fellows and nurse practitioners, meet weekly to display pathology, mammograms and ultrasounds and discuss all of their new breast cancer patients.
“We all sit and talk about what happened to this patient from step one, what brought them here and get on the same page about a game plan with them,” said Hanna Kesler, breast oncology nurse practitioner.
These meetings are another opportunity to uplift one another and boost morale. The team also uses that time to discuss any issues that might arise or anything they can do better. Kesler said meeting once a week sustains the sense of unity from a staff perspective.
“Anytime I hear something positive about anyone, whether it’s a nurse or front desk staff or a fellow provider, I make sure I tell them, and the same has been done for me,” Kesler said. “You may not always hear it directly from the patient, but we always try to pass along the kind words when we hear them.”
Kesler said she loves the levels of comfort and communication the care team has between its members.
“I feel I can talk openly with any of them, the providers, the nurses, the specialists,” she said. “We all will text or call each other, we’ll walk into each other’s office, and I know without a doubt I can ask any of the physicians questions, or I can call immediately and get the answers and coordinate that care seamlessly.”
Christy Savage, genetics nurse practitioner, is the newest member to the all-female breast cancer treatment team and said she has felt welcomed since she joined.
“They have been very open and open-armed, and everyone has been fantastic to me as a provider myself,” Savage said. “That portrays to patients as well. Everyone takes care of everybody here.”
Mammographer Tammy Taylor, who has been working in breast health at the hospital for 35 years, said she appreciates working side-by-side with the surgeons, as it brings an extra level of comfort to the patients.
“Yes, it is serious, but we make light of it,” Taylor said. “We joke, we try to make them feel comfortable, and probably nine times out of 10 when they leave the room, they say ‘That wasn’t bad at all.’ They just hug us and appreciate that. They love that comfort. It’s that personal touch.”
Survivorship nurse practitioner Megan Schumaker said each team member is considerate of the patients’ needs.
“They want the patient to get all the extra services, and they’re happy to reach out; they want them to have the education, even down to the littlest things,” Schumaker said. “They’re very considerate of what, if they were in the patient’s shoes, they would want, and they really execute that beautifully.”
The Breast Health Center is accredited by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers (NAAPBC), which sets quality standards and thresholds.
“We do have the ability to monitor and grow our programs because we try to stay up with the standards,” said Leanna Ross, director of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Breast Health Center. “By being accredited, that keeps us on top of programmatic growth and quality standards. It keeps us accountable.”
Ross, who has been director of the Breast Health Center for almost two years, said the team takes great care of its patients.
“It makes me proud to be part of it. Across the area we all try to take good care of our patients, but I think this team is extraordinary,” she said.