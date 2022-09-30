The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Composed of specialists, surgeons, technicians and more, the all-female breast cancer team at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center creates an encompassing approach to treat patients and make them feel as comfortable as possible.

With almost 30 team members specializing in breast health, the team is with patients every step of the way, working hands-on with them from the moment there is an abnormal mammogram.

