Nurses play many roles throughout the health care system. They range from direct patient care to mentoring students and young professionals. Regardless of the job title, a nurse’s goal remains the same: To provide quality, compassionate care to our patients and communities.

I have been a nurse for 26 years, and most of my career has been in the outpatient setting. Marshall Health’s department of internal medicine provides the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with patients. These relationships enable me to advocate for them, promote preventative health and collaborate with other health care providers to identify early signs of disease and facilitate treatment. Helping my patients is the biggest reward of being a nurse.

Amy Caldwell, R.N., is the clinical manager at Marshall Health’s department of internal medicine. May is National Nurses Month and May 6-12 is National Nurses Week.

