Nurses play many roles throughout the health care system. They range from direct patient care to mentoring students and young professionals. Regardless of the job title, a nurse’s goal remains the same: To provide quality, compassionate care to our patients and communities.
I have been a nurse for 26 years, and most of my career has been in the outpatient setting. Marshall Health’s department of internal medicine provides the opportunity to develop long-term relationships with patients. These relationships enable me to advocate for them, promote preventative health and collaborate with other health care providers to identify early signs of disease and facilitate treatment. Helping my patients is the biggest reward of being a nurse.
The COVID-19 pandemic put an enormous strain on the health care system. The challenges and uncertainty affiliated with the virus were formidable obstacles that required perseverance and determination to continue with the foundations of nursing practice. Preventing illness, restoring health and caring for the dying have been exhibited by all nurses throughout the course of this pandemic. We also had the opportunity to more broadly collaborate with health care providers and other experts to promote community health. We created new processes to maintain patient safety and personal safety for staff and their families. Vaccine promotion and education became an urgent task. Participating in safety planning and activities such as vaccine clinics truly enhanced my overall feelings of satisfaction as a nurse. It has allowed me yet another opportunity to give back to the community.
In addition to caring for patients, nurses also care for others in the health care field. We are educators and mentors to the next generation of health care providers. Working within the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has instilled in me the importance of education. As a new graduate I remember the excitement for opportunities to use the nursing knowledge and skills I had spent countless hours obtaining. Little did I know that my learning journey was still in its infancy. Working together with providers provided the perfect atmosphere for learning. I have been blessed to work with wonderful providers, nursing mentors and coworkers who have helped me grow both professionally and personally. It only seems right to share the knowledge I have obtained with the new doctors and nurses who are just starting their journey.
As a nurse, I take pride in my profession and embrace the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others. I want to thank all nurses for their devotion and sacrifice. I hope they continue to feel rewarded and demonstrate support and encouragement to others who choose to pursue careers in nursing.
Amy Caldwell, R.N., is the clinical manager at Marshall Health’s department of internal medicine. May is National Nurses Month and May 6-12 is National Nurses Week.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.