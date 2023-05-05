The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a nurse. I’m not sure if I was inspired by my aunt who was a nurse, or by the nurses who cared for me when I was in the hospital multiple times during second grade, but I have always wanted to take care of people.

When I was growing up, I was a big fan of the books featuring a young nurse named Cherry Ames. The series focused on her work in different areas of nursing. I think my aunt was concerned that I wanted to be a nurse because I wanted to be like the fictional Cherry Ames. So, as a teenager, she signed me up to be a volunteer candy striper at St. Mary’s, so I could experience what nursing was really like. It didn’t take me long to realize that nursing was not a glamorous job. It was hard work, but I loved it. If my aunt was trying to change my mind, it didn’t work. In 1979, I graduated from St. Mary’s School of Nursing and started my nursing career at St. Mary’s. And for the next 44 years, I have never thought about doing anything else.

Jo Andrea “Andy” Watson, DNP, MSN, BSN, RN, CCRN, CPAN, is the director of Organizational Development and Learning for Mountain Health Network.

