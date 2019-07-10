An assistant dean and the director of Equity Programs at Marshall University said Sunday that diversity is an important part of the lives of all people, and it is time to accept it.
Shelvy Campbell, assistant dean of the School of Medicine, said “Diversity is the way we are, all different and (we should) choose to embrace it.” All people have ways that make them different (because) no two people are exactly the same, Campbell said.
Campbell said she grew up in a home where her grandmother dropped out of school in the ninth grade, and her life story was different from others. Her grandmother had a purpose in life as important as people with better educations. Campbell said both she and her grandmother chose to embrace that difference, instead of making it bad.
Campbell and Director of Equity Programs Debbie Hart were addressed the 2019 Dow Jones News Fund high school workshop at Marshall on its opening night on June 23. They led the students in a game about diversity. They asked questions and the students would move forward if they had the qualities the question was asking and moved backwards if they did not. Each student was at a different spot and this showed them how different they were.
Each student got a paper to fill out about themselves. Hart said, “This is to show you guys how different you are.” Each student wrote something different to describe themselves and how they live their lives, but not necessarily how others viewed them.