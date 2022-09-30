HUNTINGTON — One year’s time can make a difference when it comes to breast health.
Nancy Rigney, vice president of Huntington’s Creative Kitchens, was diagnosed with breast cancer after a mammogram in 2021. A few years before, Rigney didn’t keep up with the screenings, but in 2020, she made the decision to regularly get her mammograms again. She said she’s thankful she did.
That 2020 mammogram had no issues, and after receiving a letter from St. Mary’s Breast Center reminding her of her annual check-up in October 2021, Rigney went in for her appointment. Afterward, Breast Center staff called Rigney, saying they needed to do another test: a spot compression on an area they wanted to focus on. Next, Rigney needed an ultrasound to give technicians some additional information. Finally, she needed a biopsy.
“If I hadn’t gotten that letter, it wouldn’t have been on my radar as soon,” Rigney said. “During the mammogram, I had a feeling — intuition — and when they told me they’re going to have to do a biopsy, that confirmed something was going on.”
At the time, Rigney started reaching out to her friends who are breast cancer survivors. She said her support system, including her husband Mike, her sister and her two sons, was a godsend.
“I have several friends who have gone through this, and each one of their stories is a little different,” Rigney said. “My friends — those who had gone down the path or those who thankfully have not — were the ones I could be completely honest with and open about how I felt at any given time. They were the ones that shared their stories with me, brought meals to us, sent cards and texts and lifted prayers.”
After the results of her biopsy, Rigney met with breast surgeon Dr. Ben Moosavi, as well as an oncologist and a radiologist.
“Dr. Moosavi not only takes care of removing the cancerous part, but he can also do reconstructive surgery because he’s a plastic surgeon as well,” Rigney said. “It’s nice he does both, so you stay with one doctor. But before all that starts, they have a whole team effort.”
Once the pathology report came back, Rigney and her husband made the decision together for Rigney to have a bilateral mastectomy. Rigney’s oncologist said she would more than likely have problems in her other breast in the future, as there were early signs.
“I had a couple different options, and we decided together which one was the best for us,” she said. “Even though it’s difficult, I felt more led to make that decision; I feel that was another answer to prayer. Once I made that decision with my husband’s blessing, and we discussed it, I didn’t look back. I thought this is what I need to do.”
An Oncotype DX test conducted on Rigney’s tissue determined her cancer is driven by hormones, and there would not have been any benefit from chemotherapy. Rigney was put on a hormone blocker that would stop her body from producing the hormones, like estrogen, that cancer feeds on to prevent the cancer from growing.
“The best thing for me was to be put on a hormone blocker; I’ll be on that treatment for five years,” she said. “I started taking it this year.”
Rigney credits mammograms with detecting her cancer, as she did not have any lymph node involvement — though she says self-exams are important, too.
“You should do self-exams; you should become aware of your body, but that doesn’t always catch stuff,” she said. “I’ve never caught anything that way. Even though you should be aware of the changes of your body, the mammogram is so vitally important.
“I was OK October 2020, but I wasn’t October ‘21,” Rigney said. “In one year’s time, I had developed this. Had I not gone, it could have gone into the lymph nodes and been a different journey than what I’ve had.”
While the St. Mary’s Breast Health Center sends letter reminders to its patients, Rigney said another way to remember to have annual mammograms is to schedule them during one’s birth month.
“I have some friends that use their birth month as their reminder for things like that,” she said. “That should be for you anyway, that’s the month you take care of yourself.”
So breast cancer patients do not go through their journey alone, Rigney said to open up to close friends or reach out to others who have gone through similar situations.
“Always take someone with you because there’s so much information,” she said. “You’re sometimes in a fog as you’re going through this. My husband went with me, and he would write down things for me that I could look at after the appointment. It sometimes can be a little overwhelming.”
Rigney’s employer was also very supportive when she needed time off for her surgery.
“Be kind to yourself during this time; the house doesn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “As much as we know that we need to work, they can survive a period of time without you. Our support system at Creative Kitchens was wonderful in that regard, and that allowed me to focus on myself and getting better.”
Rigney praised St. Mary’s and the staff at the Breast Center.
“They make it easy there,” she said. “It’s a wonderful team of nurses and technicians, and now they’ll follow me through this for the next five years. Dr. Moosavi did a wonderful job. My oncologist told me after my recent appointment, ‘I’ll see you in a couple of months, now go out there and enjoy life.’ That’s what I am doing.”