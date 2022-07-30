HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students in first through 12th grades will have their first day of school for the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Cabell County Schools website.
The first day for kindergarten students will be Thursday, Aug. 18.
Open houses will be held for high schools — the Cabell County Career Technology Center, Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School — from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 11. Huntington East Middle, Huntington Middle, Milton Middle and Barboursville Middle will hold open houses from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 15.
Elementary schools in Cabell County, first through fifth grade, will hold their open houses from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 16. Kindergarten classes will hold their open houses on Aug. 17, and times will be sent to parents closer to the date.
Cabell County schools will also host the CLIMB Institute, a back-to-school orientation camp for upcoming sixth- and ninth-graders to become acclimated to their new school environments, Aug. 3-6. The CLIMB Institute will host sessions at each middle school and Huntington and Cabell Midland high schools from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for students to meet staff, learn the layout of their courses and expected behaviors, and build relationships without the “hustle and bustle” of the first week.
“We found that it really gets a lot of the jitters out because middle school is very nerve wracking, not only to kids, but to parents because they are going from a small elementary school where they have the same teacher all day to moving around,” Justin Boggs, executive director of middle schools and alternative education, said.
The sessions are not mandatory, but schools will provide regional transportation on a limited bus schedule, as well as breakfast and lunch. Upcoming high school students will also receive their school-issued MacBook Air during the camp.
For more information, bus routes or to register for the CLIMB Institute, visit Cabell County Schools’ summer program page on their website or call 304-528-5000.
Bus routes for Cabell County while school is in session are not expected to have major changes this year, as many changes to routes occurred last year due to redistricting. Bus routes for the upcoming school year will be posted on the Cabell County website closer to the first day of school.
Cabell County is also using the “StopFinder” app with elementary schools for parents to download and monitor their child’s bus and to be notified when their child arrives at school.
According to Tim Stewart, risk manager for Cabell County Schools, COVID-19 protocol has also not changed for the coming school year. He said schools base their guidelines off guidance from the state, which has not changed so far.
Students who exhibit COVID-19 symptoms are required to take a COVID test. If the student tests positive, there is an automatic five-day quarantine. Students may return to school on the sixth day, with the condition that they have not had a fever within the past 24 hours, and it is recommended that they wear a mask until the 10th day.
Stewart said students who have been exposed to COVID-19 are not required to take a test unless they show symptoms. Students are also not required to wear masks.
The deadline for registering students for virtual learning is Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. Boggs said virtual learning courses have a limited number of spots, and students who sign up for virtual learning will be evaluated based on their grades and prior class performance to determine if they would be successful in a virtual learning environment.
“We’ve had some very successful students on virtual learning, and then we’ve had others that said, ‘I think in person is just a better option,’” Boggs said. “It’s just an option that our parents have and what’s going to be best for (their child’s) education.”
Once students are accepted into the Virtual Learning Academy, they are given a device to complete their work on.
For middle and elementary school students, this is an iPad that they will use to log into Microsoft Teams to attend live class sessions with real Cabell County teachers, and into Schoology, where they will access videos and assignments. High school students will receive the same school-issued MacBook Air that every student receives to log into “West Virginia Learns,” where they will complete monitored, self-paced courses.
“I think that’s what really sets us apart in our (kindergarten) through eight is having that true teacher that the parents can reach out to,” Boggs said.
Virtual learning students are still required to take physical education, art and music courses. Music courses will contain general information about music theory, history and appreciation, and art courses will contain projects that can be completed on Apple software.
Virtual learning students will also have access to a guidance counselor who can meet online with students for emotional support. Counselors will also give lessons on social and emotional learning.
“We’re just excited to get back into the groove of things,” Boggs said. “We had a lot of interruptions due to COVID and everything. I think we’re ready to get back into a routine.”
Boggs said Cabell County Schools held an open house last year for virtual learning students to meet their teachers in person, although there is no event for this year as of now.
To register for Cabell Virtual Learning Academy, visit https://www.cabellschools.com/Page/1213.