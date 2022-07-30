The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220527 lastday 10.jpg
Buy Now

Martha Elementary School students head to their buses on the last day of school for Cabell County students on May 27 in Barboursville. Students return to the classroom Aug. 17.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County students in first through 12th grades will have their first day of school for the 2022-23 academic year Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Cabell County Schools website.

The first day for kindergarten students will be Thursday, Aug. 18.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you