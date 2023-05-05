The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Rizza Garrett, RN, cannot walk anywhere throughout Cabell Huntington Hospital without meeting a friend. She’s certainly never met a stranger. For almost seven years, Garrett has worked as a float pool nurse at the CHH Med Surg Unit.

Immigrating to the U.S. with her husband in 2009, Garrett realized the availability of career opportunities for women, especially in the health care field. She originally wanted to be an X-ray technician, but her husband convinced her to try her hand at nursing.

