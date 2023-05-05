HUNTINGTON — Rizza Garrett, RN, cannot walk anywhere throughout Cabell Huntington Hospital without meeting a friend. She’s certainly never met a stranger. For almost seven years, Garrett has worked as a float pool nurse at the CHH Med Surg Unit.
Immigrating to the U.S. with her husband in 2009, Garrett realized the availability of career opportunities for women, especially in the health care field. She originally wanted to be an X-ray technician, but her husband convinced her to try her hand at nursing.
“Funny thing was, when I was growing up as a girl, I told my mother two things I will never be: a teacher and a nurse,” Garrett said. “Now, I will not trade it for anything. I love being a nurse. I’m approaching my seventh year, and I can say that it’s part of my identity.”
Born and raised in the Philippines, Garrett spent some time in the Middle East working in hotel management. She said her background in the hospitality industry has benefited her current job, and the Appalachian culture here reminds her of home.
“When I ended up in this area, I feel like I fit right in because the culture here is just like where I grew up,” she said. “The families, the Appalachian culture, it’s just so similar.”
Garrett also works as a clinical instructor of med surg nursing for Marshall University. With a little push from her husband and coworkers, she decided to give teaching a try three years ago and has stuck with it ever since.
“I fell in love with it, just the thought of shaping young minds — baby nurses, I call them — into becoming caregivers, and they are so smart and you learn from them,” Garrett said.
When Garrett immigrated here and pursued her nursing degree at the same time as her American citizenship, she said the biggest challenge she faced was the language barrier. Now, that experience influences the way she instructs her students.
“I just clicked with students, I think it’s because, going back to the language barrier, I teach the way I learn,” she said. “I’ve had some amazing instructors that supported me, and I’m just passing that to my students, that kind of treatment.”
Garrett received her bachelor’s in nursing from the University of Rio Grande and is currently pursuing a master’s in nursing from Marshall. While attending Rio Grande, she completed some of her clinicals at CHH and fell in love with the culture at Cabell.
“I feel like I fit right in,” she said. “It’s different, because we’re a little bit more diverse because we’re a bigger facility, and we’re a teaching hospital.”
Because she enjoys meeting and working with new people, Garrett said she loves being a “floater” nurse, where she’s typically assigned a different unit each day. She is able to experience a variety of specialties and work with many different clinicians throughout the hospital.
“Some people would get so nervous because they’re afraid they’re going to get assigned somewhere they don’t particularly like or they had a bad experience, and it’s an advantage for me as a clinical instructor because I never know which unit my students and I are going to be in this semester,” Garrett said.
“It’s an advantage also, being an employee here and being a clinical instructor because we have access to everything,” she continued. “I think a clinical instructor that actively works on the floor teaches differently.”
Because of her background as a traveler and previous experience working with people each day, Garrett said she never gets nervous about where she will be assigned.
“I always tell my students that the joy of being a float pool nurse is if you have a bad day today, tomorrow, you’ll be somewhere else,” she said.
Garrett offers advice for all her nursing students on how to be an effective caregiver, including being a self-advocate first and not being in the field solely for money. Additionally, nurses should find ways to unwind and practice self-care; Garrett accomplishes this through exercise and long-distance running.
“If you’re just in it for money, you better take a step back because if you don’t put a little bit of care into this, it will tear you up,” Garrett said. “We’ve all been a patient, and we’ve all not been the nicest, when you’re hurting, you’re scared. The biggest thing that I always tell them is that a little bit of communication goes a long way.
“As a patient advocate, you ought to be able to advocate for yourself first before you can advocate for somebody else,” she continued. “It’s part of the core of teaching my students, learn to say no when you have to. Take care of yourself.”
She views her teaching job as introducing students to the real world. She also said bedside nurses like herself make great instructors.
“We’re the real world; the students are coming from the book world,” she said. “I’m a little bit protective of them and I don’t want to hear any derogatory comments or remarks about my students. They’re disciplined, and they’re awesome.”
Garrett’s co-workers have watched her grow as a nurse over the years, and she’s found a second family at CHH.
“The float pool department, they kind of raised me because this is my first job in America,” she said. “I made good, real friends throughout the hospital all because of working here. Being a nurse, I read somewhere that this is the hardest job that you’ll ever love and it is. It’s really not for the faint of heart.”
Garrett offered advice for anyone considering making a career change and going into nursing.
“It doesn’t matter who you are and what you’re doing right now, if you want a change, go to nursing school and do this,” she said.
“This is also a fun job. It’s different every day. It’s exciting. If you don’t find joy out of this, then you’re missing out. I think you get to know yourself better. By the way, we’re hiring.”