Once a year, a crowd — from Huntington’s elders to the newest students on campus — gather around the fountain that sits in the middle of Marshall University’s campus. The group is silent on the normally bustling plaza of the student center. The peaceful trickling of the fountain stops. And for just one moment, the crowd takes a collective breath, a reflection of a breath the city took together in 1970.
Anna Williams wasn’t there for that breath in 1970. She doesn’t remember what the university looked like before the Southern Airways Douglas DC-9 crashed into that hillside. She doesn’t remember the anguish that blanketed campus and the city in the years following the tragedy.
But for the student body president and chairwoman of the 2020 Memorial Fountain Ceremony planning committee, the importance of Nov. 14 is not lost on her.
“Once you go to the (Memorial Fountain Ceremony), it can completely alter your perspective, even if you knew about the crash. There is something special about the university and city’s relationship. That is exemplified in that ceremony. When you are there, in the moment, you can truly feel the resilience of the families and community. Seeing so many generations together and seeing them come together, and doing it with strength, faith and hope — that feeling created through that moment impresses upon people in the moment.
“It speaks to the spirit of being a West Virginian. We can overcome tragedy and hardship. It exemplifies who we are.”
Some question how much longer the community will honor Nov. 14, 1970. Those who responded to the crash are getting older. The children left orphaned have their own children — in some cases, grandchildren. Members of the Young Thundering Herd, even, have passed on. Who will be left to tell Marshall’s story?
Williams and her fellow sons and daughters of Marshall are prepared to carry on the legacy.
Remembering has not always been easy.
“There wasn’t a fountain ceremony at first,” said Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, a member of the Young Thundering Herd. “They turned the fountain off, but it wasn’t until the 1980s there was a ceremony. It took people, I think, that long to be ready.”
In 1985 — the 15th anniversary of the crash — Nate Ruffin spoke during a sunrise service. Ruffin was a member of the 1970 team but did not make the trip to East Carolina University that fateful weekend due to injury.
“For nearly 12 years after the crash, I remembered because everyone else held services,” Ruffin is quoted saying in The Herald-Dispatch. “I just showed up. I didn’t want to speak at them, and they said they understood. I didn’t want to remember, and yet I could not forget.”
In 1996, more than 25 years after the crash, sisters Sharon Catrambone and Kathleen Russell chose to come to Huntington for the first time since the crash that took the life of their brother, Kevin Gilmore. Gilmore is among those whose body was never found.
“It was just too hard,” Russell is quoted saying in The Herald-Dispatch. “It really hurts a lot. We didn’t believe for 10 years that he was dead because they didn’t find his body. We thought maybe he missed the plane and that he’d come walking through the door at any time.”
Students left the university after the crash. Steve Williams recalled going to class where empty seats remained for a student who had died. In a 1987 article recalling the night of the crash, Celia Kitchen Ward said she, like others, left the university after the crash only to return 10 years later to get her degree.
“Marshall was such a big party school,” she said, but the crash changed it all. She said students had the stark realization they could die even though they were young.
Not only was the university changed, but also the city itself.
“I am convinced Huntington began its decline not because of market forces, but because the principal leadership of the city was lost in that crash,” Steve Williams said. “… It took 15 years before we could take a step forward again.”
Ceremonies in Steve Williams’ day were not well attended. Photos in the newspaper’s archives show small crowds through the 1990s. But in recent years, the ceremony has been well attended, with the crowd spilling well off the plaza into the grass.
Thundering Herd head coach Doc Holliday continues to press for classes to be canceled during the ceremony so all students can attend.
“Every student should take time to go to the memorial services,” he said. “The best way to learn is to show up in the fall and when they turn the fountain back on in the spring. Hear from the people who talk. They lived it. For students right now, they are young kids. They see the movie (2006’s “We Are Marshall”), but it’s not really real. Getting to that ceremony, hearing the hurt and pride in the speakers’ voices — that has more impact on players than everything else.”
Holliday was a 13-year-old resident of Hurricane, West Virginia, when he heard about the crash. It left a mark on him, and it’s why he restarted the tradition of running his team to Spring Hill Cemetery to the memorial and gravesite of the unknown players.
“No one has our history,” Holliday said. “I’ve always told them, there is not a football program in America that means more to its community because of what we’ve been through.”
Each year (2020 being the exception, due to the coronavirus pandemic), before dawn, members of the football team make the trek from the stadium to the memorial at the cemetery along Norway Avenue. Red-shirted senior offensive lineman Alex Mollette, from Suwanee, Georgia, recalled his first run as a freshman player made a big impression.
“I was a true freshman, so I was tired going up there. I had only been on campus for a week or two before we did it,” Mollette said. “I would say it’s one of the most memorable — one of my biggest memories of being here. We got up there, and our team chaplain talked to us. Keith Morehouse was talking to us. It was just like, almost surreal. I had been on four or five visits to Marshall, but I had never been up there. They were explaining about the bodies not being able to be identified. Wow.”
Mollette said he has always felt like he is playing for something bigger than himself.
“That week especially, you really feel them with you,” he said. “I can speak for all of my teammates — there is a reason we never lose a 75 (memorial) game. It’s more. No matter what happens, we refuse to lose.”
Holliday encourages his older players to speak to the younger players about the tragedy as well. Mollette says he takes pride in impressing upon his teammates the importance of remembering the crash.
“I think that I really feel the story that happened to us,” he said. “It’s like, even though I didn’t personally know any of those guys, it’s really sentimental for me. A lot of the time at the ceremony, I get to walk with people who had family members in the crash. Getting to hear their story and walk with them is even better. Overall, it’s an amazing experience.”
With such distance between the present day and the event, the ceremony is now able to unite members of the community in a way like never before.
“It becomes a connection of souls,” Steve Williams said. “When you came here, in time you found a connection you didn’t even realize was forming. That is what happened with me.”
Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert understands that connection.
Gilbert, a Mississippi native hired in 2015, experienced his first fountain ceremony as a member of the crowd.
“I had a trip to Indianapolis on the 15th, so I knew if I left early, I could come,” Gilbert said.
“… (Then-interim president) Gary White knew about it, but I didn’t want to make a big deal out of it.”
The ceremony pulls you in, he said, and gives you a sense of being part of the experience. Every year since, Nov. 14 has been an emotional day for him.
“People gain strength by being together,” Gilbert said. “It adds to our sense of belonging. We all feel a part of that story. That’s us, and it defines the university.”
Gilbert said he visits the memorial at Spring Hill and the crash site this time of year. There are always memorabilia, flowers and other mementos.
“That always makes an impression on me,” he said. “It strikes me as a real sign this will persist.”
Mollette said he thinks the ceremony should continue forever.
“Our community was broken when that happened,” he said. “It’s important to show the history of what happened. This was a tight-knit community. It’s very important to show what happened. From the ashes we rose.”
For Steve Williams, he says as long as there is breath in Huntington, the memory of the crash will live on.
“If I am taking a breath today, it is connected directly to Nov. 14, 1970,” Williams said. “It’s that six degrees of separation that will continue for the next 50 years. It’s more than ‘we will never forget.’”
The 50th anniversary plane crash Memorial Fountain Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. Plans are still forming as COVID-19 guidelines continue to develop, but the event will be livestreamed by the university.