It seemed like the perfect venue for a walk down “Memory Lane.” So, I took a stroll through Marshall University’s campus, heading toward the Memorial Student Center and the fountain.
I don’t go there often. Even after 50 years, the memories of the plane crash that virtually wiped out Marshall’s football program, including many players who lived on my floor in South Hall dormitory (now Holderby Hall), are too real, too painful.
But since MU’s administration had made a very nice gesture of hanging banners picturing the victims of the crash from lamp posts near the student center and adjacent quad area, I couldn’t deny the urge to check it out. It was an emotional visit.
There was Freddy Wilson and Robert Van Horn. Their banners should have been side-by-side since they roomed together next-door to me on Sixth Floor East. They had been teammates at Druid High School in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Freddy never stopped smiling, and it was as if Bob had been sculpted from granite.
And there was Stuart Cottrell. We all called him “Gator” in the dorm because he was from Florida. Cottrell had intercepted a pass that fateful day against East Carolina and returned it 81 yards for a TD. We never got to congratulate him.
Next, there was Marcel Lajterman’s banner. The place-kicker lived just a couple doors down from me and borrowed toothpaste every day. I had written a story about Marcel for The Parthenon (Marshall’s student newspaper) earlier during that fateful week.
It never was published.
Then, there was quiet Joe Hood, a running back who possessed NFL size and talent. His roommate, quarterback Reggie Oliver, did all the talking in their room, which was located halfway down the hall. And there were banners of Scott Saylor, who always wore a bath robe in the dorm, and Scotty Reese, who relentlessly polished his ROTC boots.
Oh, and there was my buddy Tom Brown. It took me a while to find his banner, but I had to see it. He was a powerfully built offensive guard, who lived right across the hall, and I was maybe 125 pounds soaking wet. Yet, there we were night after night, playing ping-pong at 2 a.m. in the lounge. Brownie was one of the players whose remains couldn’t be positively identified, so he was buried along with five teammates in a common grave. It still hurts me.
Then, there was Larry Brown’s banner. The always smiling defensive tackle was affectionately nicknamed “Governor.” And, of course, “Guv” was smiling in his banner, too.
On that fateful night that was so crazy, so emotional, so inexplicable, the payphone outside the communal bathroom rang. I answered it. The caller identified herself as Larry Brown’s sister.
“Can you tell me if he got killed in the plane crash?” she asked.
I paused, grasping for an answer. I wasn’t an FAA official. Who was I to tell her that her brother was dead?
“No names have been released officially,” I said.
Then, I heard her hang up the phone. And I immediately hated myself for being so weak and for giving her the company line instead of the truth. I was only 19 years old then, but I’ve still never forgiven myself for that.
So, as strolls down “Memory Lane” go, this one past my old friends’ banners was particularly difficult. But it was nice to see the fellas again. They haven’t aged much.