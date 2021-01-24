HOME CARE SERVICES
Home care provides care at home for people who suffer from an illness, injury or condition, who might otherwise be placed into a hospital, nursing home, or other care facility. Home care usually is provided by an agency and paid for privately by insurance or a government program. Listed below are some of the programs that may be available to you or your loved one.
LIGHTHOUSE Program
The LIGHTHOUSE Program provides support in four areas: personal care, mobility, nutrition and environment. An individual can receive up to 60 hours of LIGHTHOUSE services per month, based on need and availability of caregivers. Senior aging programs in each county employ caregivers who provide in-home assistance through the program and the fee is based on a sliding scale according to the person’s income.
Aged and Disabled Waiver Program
The Medicaid Aged and Disabled Waiver (ADW) Program provides in-home and community services to individuals 18 years of age and older who are medically and financially eligible. Medical eligibility is based on a functional assessment by a medical professional. A Medical Necessity Evaluation Request — or MNER — must be completed by applicant and the applicant’s physician. Financial eligibility is determined at the county Department of Health and Human Resources office. Information on eligibility can be found on the Bureau of Medical Services website. or call 866-981-2372. Services may include assistance with bathing, dressing, toileting, grooming, light housekeeping, laundry, errands and meal prep.