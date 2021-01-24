Alzheimer’s Disease and other Dementias
Many people struggle to cope with the challenges of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Services are available to assist those living with the disease and their families through the Alzheimer’s Association’s community assistance program. Alzheimer’s Association — WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV, 25387; 304-343-2717.
American Cancer Society (ACS)
1700 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, 3rd Floor,
Charleston, WV, 25314, Kanawha County
Business: 304-296-8155
Website: www.cancer.org
American Lung
Association of WV
2102 Kanawha
Boulevard East, Charleston, WV, 25311, Kanawha County
Local: 304-342-6600; Toll free: 800-586-4872
Website
GriefShare
e
GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside you through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Find a GriefShare support group or event near you at Griefshare.org
SAMHSA’s (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration)
Disaster Distress Helpline SAMHSA provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to natural or human-caused disasters. The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990 is a 24/7, 365-day-a-year, national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling.
West Virginia Strong Summer Food Assistance Programs
On June 4, 2020, Governor Justice announced improved coordination among all state, federal and community nutritional resources as a part of his Administration’s COVID-19 response. You can call 2-1-1 and a member of the United Way team will assist you. West Virginia was also added to the new SNAP Initiative that will allow SNAP benefits to be used when ordering food products online at Walmart or Amazon.
Services for seniors during the COVID-19 crisisIf you are looking for information on what senior services are available during the COVID-19 crisis, contact your local county aging provider (senior center). Find your local center by viewing page 13 and contact your County Senior Provider.