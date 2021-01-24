Adult Day Care
Adult day care offers mental, social, and physical activities for adults who’ve lost some independence due to cognitive impairments or chronic health conditions. The benefits of adult day care: provides meals, activities, and social interaction in a facility where older adults are monitored by trained staff.
Adult day services are the perfect fit for families who wish to keep their aging loved ones at home, but need help during the day while they work.
For more information about available
Adult Day Care services contact:
In Kanawha county
- — Kanawha Valley Senior Services at
304-348-0707
- In Putnam county- Putnam Aging at
304-755-2385
Transition Services
Take Me Home Transition Program
The Take Me Home (TMH) Transition Program is a program of the West Virginia Bureau for Medical Services (BMS). The purpose of TMH is to identify qualifying residents of long-term care facilities who wish to return to their own homes and apartments in the community and provide them with supports and services they need to do so. The TMH Transition Program is supported by West Virginia’s Money Follows the Person (MFP) Rebalancing Demonstration Grant. Individuals wishing to transition to the community often face numerous obstacles including a lack of funds for security and utility deposits, lack of basic household items and furniture, limited community supports, and no one to help develop comprehensive plans to transition home. TMH helps address many of these barriers by providing services and supports including transition coordination, pre-transition case management and community transition services to qualified applicants. For more information about Take Me Home, call
855-519-7557 or visit their website at
www.TMHWV.org. To make a referral, call the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) at 866-981-2372.
Olmstead Transition and Diversion Program
The purpose of the Olmstead Transition & Diversion Program is to assist people who live in facilities such as nursing homes, intermediate care facilities, state psychiatric facilities, rehabilitation facilities, etc. to transition into the community or to help people who are at risk of placement into a facility stay in their own home. The following are some of the things the fund can cover: security deposits required to obtain a lease on an apartment or house; essential and basic household furnishings required to occupy an apartment or house, including furniture; window coverings; food preparation items; and bed/bath linens. The funds can also be used for set‐up fees or deposits for utility or service access, including telephone, electricity, and water along, with moving expenses, assistive devices or technology and home accessibility adaptations or modifications. Funding is limited to $2,500 per person per year. If a person has a need that exceeds the limit, the person will be asked to identify how the rest of the need will be met. There is a limit of one approved application per year. You can contact the West Virginia Olmstead Transition Olmstead Office & Diversion Program Director Carissa Davis at
304-352-0786 or toll free at 866-761-4628.