Consumer Protection and Anti-Trust Division
The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection division works to protect West Virginia consumers and citizens against consumer related fraud on many levels as well as focusing on fair, safe business practices for individuals and companies doing business in the State of West Virginia.
The first step for consumers who believe they have been the victim of unlawful practices in the purchases of goods and services is to fill out a Consumer Complaint Form and return it to the West Virginia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Individuals with questions about a complaint, or who need further assistance, are encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Hotline at 1-800-368-8808.
You may also contact the
Consumer Protection and Anti-Trust Division: 812 Quarrier St., 1st Floor, Charleston, WV, 25326; Mailing: P.O. Box 1789
Charleston, WV 25326;
Phone: 304-558-8986.
Better Business Bureau
BBB handles disputes that are related to marketplace issues experienced with the services or products a business provides. For more information contact the BBB at 106 Brooks Street,
Charleston, WV, 25301;
Phone: 330-454-9401.
Scams and Fraud
Older adults are often targets of different kinds of scams and frauds. Scam artists are very sophisticated and often can sound legitimate. Internet scams and other types of consumer fraud, such as home repair, foreign lottery or sweepstakes solicitations, investments, and charities fraud affect millions of people and billions of dollars are lost each year. To avoid them, consumers need to spot the warning signs of a scam. If you or a loved one is a victim of fraud, please call the Office of the WV Attorney General at 304-558-2021.
Office of Health Facility Licensure and Certification (OHFLAC)
Complaints are investigated for all health care facilities regulated by OHFLAC regarding issues that fall under its jurisdiction. Complaints investigated cover concerns regarding quality of care provided, patient/resident/client rights, as well as building and equipment safety. Any suspicions of abuse, neglect, misappropriation of property or unsafe and/or unsanitary conditions in a health care facility should be reported.
Call 304-558-0050.
Report Abuse or Neglect
When you suspect abuse or neglect, you should report your concerns to the county office of the Department of Health and Human Resources where you live. Please refer to list of DHHR offices in this guide.
Reports can also be made to the Abuse and Neglect Hotline,
1-800-352-6513, 7 days a week,
24 hours a day.