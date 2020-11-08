n The memorial at Spring Hill Cemetery was almost a 20-foot-tall bronze statue of a football player “passing the football back to Marshall.” It was nixed after the art department said it would be in poor taste.
n A memorial fund was started two days after the crash to benefit the surviving families. The fund amassed more than $260,000, including $250 from President Richard Nixon, $50,000 from Carl Rosenbloom, the owner of the then-Baltimore Colts, and donations from the NFL and universities across the country. After a few years of red tape and a lawsuit, $1,000 was given to 45 orphans of the crash and 53 families of the victims received a little over $3,000.
n The memorial fund also received thousands of small donations and had to use the university’s computer to catalog them all. For example, a student returned from an out-of-town funeral for a football player with “a stack of envelopes containing contributions,” said Nancy Riley, a university secretary, in a November 1970 article.
n Marshall joined a nationwide telethon with Wichita State to benefit the memorial fund. Wichita State lost its football head coach, assistant coach and 14 members of the team in an October 1970 plane crash.
n Days of mourning were held in Weirton, Beckley, Bluefield, Logan and other cities across the state.
n East Carolina University has a memorial to the 1970 team at its stadium, dedicated in 2006. ECU still plays in the same stadium as it did in 1970.
n The crash is still considered the worst air tragedy involving a sports team in history.
n The cause of the crash is still uncertain. The National Transportation Safety Board said it was probably caused by improper use of cockpit instrumentation data or an altimetry systems error.
n Marshall University had 8,900 students in 1970.