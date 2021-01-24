American Red Cross
The American Red Cross’ interactive emergency preparedness program provides information on what essential supplies you should put in your family’s first aid and survival kits; how your family can plan effectively in case of an emergency; and which disasters are most likely to happen in your area and what you must know to stay safe. Visit www.redcross.org/get-help/how-to-prepare-for-emergencies/types-of-emergencies.
WV VOAD
WV VOAD (Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster) collaborates with local, regional, and national partners to coordinate disaster relief, response and recovery efforts in times of disaster. WV VOAD responds to disaster-related needs across the entire state of West Virginia, addressing both immediate issues — such as supplying food and water — to long-term issues like recovery. Phone: 304-553-0927; email: info@wvvoad.org.
FEMA
If you, your family or your home were individually impacted by a major disaster, FEMA can help support your recovery. Assistance from FEMA may help you and members of your household affected by a disaster take care of necessary expenses and serious needs that cannot be met through insurance or other forms of assistance. Disaster survivors may call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 to register for assistance, or check their application status at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
Disaster Distress Helpline
A national hotline dedicated to providing immediate crisis counseling for people who are experiencing emotional distress related to any natural or human-caused disaster. This toll-free, multilingual and confidential crisis support service is available to all residents in the United States and its territories. Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster.
Call 1-800-985-5990,
24 hours a day, 7 days a week or text TalkWithUs to 66746 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.
WV Fire Marshal
The mission of this office is “To provide, through leadership, the best possible fire prevention and life safety for our citizens by legislation, education, training, standards and resource allocation.” For more information about programs, call 304-558-2191.