Prepared by the League of Women Voters

WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS

Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov

Jim Justice (R)

Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200

Kent Leonhardt (R)

Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808

Patrick Morrisey (R)

Auditor 877-982-9148

John McCuskey (R) 

Secretary of State 304-558-6000

Mac Warner (R)

Treasurer 800-422-7498

John Perdue (D)

Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145

http://www.courtswv.gov

Beth Walker, Chief Justice

Margaret Workman

John A. Hutchison

Tim Armstead 

Evan Jenkins 

W.VA. LEGISLATURE

State Senators 5th District (Cabell and part of Wayne)

Robert "Bob" H. Plymale (D-Wayne)

Email: robert.plymale@wvsenate.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-357-7937

Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell)

Email: mike.woelfel@wvsenate.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-357-7956

State Senators 6th District (Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)

Mark Maynard (R-Wayne)

Email: Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov

Capitol phone: 304-357-7808

Chandler Swope (R-Mercer)

Email: chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov

Capitol phone: 304-357-7843

State Senators 7th District (Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Boone)

Paul Hardesty (D-Logan)

Email: paul.hardesty@wvsenate.gov

Capitol phone: 304-357-7857

Ron Stollings (D-Boone)

Email: ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-357-7939

House of Delegates

16th District, includes part of Cabell and Lincoln counties

Sean J. Hornbuckle (D-Cabell)

Email: sean.hornbuckle@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-340-3395

John Mandt (R-Cabell)

Email: john.mandt@wvhouse.gov

Capitol phone: 304-340-3176

Daniel Linville (R-Cabell)

Email: daniel.linville@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-340-3277

17th District, Cabell and Wayne counties

Chad Lovejoy (D-Cabell)

Email: chad.lovejoy@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3280

Matthew Rohrbach (R-Cabell)

matthew.rohrbach@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3221

18th District, Cabell County

Evan Worrell (R-Cabell)

Email: evan.worrell@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: 304-340-3175

19th District, Wayne County

Kenneth P. Hicks (D-Wayne)

Email: ken.hicks@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3155

Robert Thompson (D-Wayne)

Email: robert.thompson@wvhouse.gov

Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3355

Legislative Information: 304-347-4836 or www.wvlegislature.gov

WEST VIRGINIA INFORMATION 

To obtain the contact information of WV agencies, go to https://www.wv.gov and click on the “Agency” link.  Persons seeking WV agency phone numbers may contact the Cabell County Public Library (304-528-5700), Wayne County Public Library (304-272-3756) or Information and Referral Service (304-528-5660).

CABELL COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

www.cabellcounty.org

Assessor 304-526-8687

Irv Johnson (R)

Circuit Court Judges (6th District): 304-526-8622

Alfred E. Ferguson 

Gregory L. Howard  

Paul T. Farrell  

Christopher Chiles

Clerk of the Circuit Court – 304-526-8622

Jeffrey Hood (D)

Clerk of the County - 304-526-8625

Phyllis Smith (D)

Conservation District Supervisor

Ken Brown –304-523-4874

Zachary Winters – 304-208-0997

County Commission – 304-526-8634

Kelli Sobonya (R) – 304-526-8637

Jim Morgan (D) – 304-526-8635

Nancy Cartmill (R) – 304-526-8638

Family Court Judges

Patricia Keller – 304-526-8535

Jara Howard - 304-526-8611

Jason Spears - 304-526-8530

Magistrates 304-526-8642

Chris Perry, Division 1

Michael J. Woelfel, Division 2

Danne J. Vance, Division 3

Rondall L. Baumgardner, Division 4

Dan Ferguson, Division 5

Michael J. McCarthy, Division 6

Daniel M. Goheen, Division 7

Prosecuting Attorney 304-526-8653

Sean Hammers (D)

Sheriff 304-526-8663

Chuck Zerkle (D)

Surveyor 

Richard Wilson, 304-544-2112

Board of Education 304-528-5000

http://www.cabellschools.com

Mary Neely, District 2

Gordon Ramey II, District 2

Carole Garrison, District 3

Skip Parsons, District 4

Rhonda Smalley, District 4

Ryan Saxe, Superintendent 

Regular meetings: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 5:30 pm

Parks and Recreation 304-696-5954

www.ghprd.org Districts

District 1: Jill Lafear

District 1: Stacy Wehrle 

District 2: Alan Morrison 

District 2: Paul King

District 3: Gordon Jones 

District 3: Kim Miller 

District 4: G. Randall Rhoades 

District 4: Dr. Rocco Morabito

District 5: Don McCroskey

District 5: William Kelley 

Sandra Pinson, Westmoreland

Kevin Brady, executive director.

CABELL COUNTY INFORMATION

To obtain the contact information of Cabell County agencies, go to http://www.cabellcounty.org and click on the “Contact Us” link.  Persons seeking Cabell County agency phone numbers may contact the Cabell County Public Library (304-528-5700), or Information and Referral Service (304-528-5660).

Animal Shelter (Cabell-Hunt.) 1901 James River Road, Huntington, 304-696-5551

Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau – 304-525-7333

Cabell-Huntington Health Dept. – www.cabellhealth.org; 304-523-6483

County Manager – County Manager  – 304-526-8634

Emergency Services – 304-526-9797 

911 - 304-526-8555 

Information and Referral – 304-528-5660

Public Defender – 304-522-1265

Public Library – 304-528-5700,  https://cabe.ent.sirsi.net

Tri-State Transit Authority – 304-529-6094

Solid Waste Authority –  http://www.ccswa.us

WVU Extension Service – 304-526-8458

CABELL COUNTY POLITICAL PARTIES

Democrat Chair – Nancy Eplin, neplin123@gmail.com

Republican Chair – T-Anne See, 304-617-6066

HUNTINGTON ELECTED OFFICIALS

304-696-5540, PO Box 1659, Huntington, WV 25717; www.cityofhuntington.com

Mayor – Steve Williams (D)

City Council Members and District

1: Joyce Clark (D)

2: Charlie McComas (D)

3: Alex Vence (D)

4: Jennifer Wheeler (I) 

5: Tonia Kay Page (D) 

6: Mark Bates (R)

7: Mike Shockley (D)

8: Tom McGuffin (D)

9: Tina Brooks (D)

At-large: Rebecca Howe (D)

At large: Carol Polan (D)

Meetings: 2nd and 4th Mondays, 7:30 p.m.

HUNTINGTON INFORMATION

City Clerk – 304-696-5530

To obtain the contact information of Huntington departments, go to http://www.cityofhuntington.com and click on the “City Government” link and then the “City Directory” link.  

BARBOURSVILLE ELECTED OFFICIALS

Barboursville.org

Mayor: Chris Tatum – 304-736-8994

Recorder: Paula Seay

City Council:

Donnie Plybon

Joyce Spencer

Patrick Wagoner

Larry Poynter

Ann Reed

City Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.

BARBOURSVILLE INFORMATION

To obtain the contact information of the Village of Barboursville departments, go to www.Barboursville.org and click on “Departments.”

City Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.

MILTON ELECTED OFFICIALS

cityofmiltonwv.com; 304-743-3032

Mayor: Tom Canterbury (D)

Recorder: Vicki Mullin

City Council:

Dakota Miller

Carl Harshbarger

Cecil Taylor

Robert Legg

Tennis Adkins

MILTON INFORMATION

To obtain the contact information of the City of Milton departments, go to www.cityofmiltonwv.com  and click on “City Services.”

WAYNE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS

Wayne County Courthouse, PO Box 38, Wayne, WV 25570 www.waynecountywv.org

Assessor – Ric Browning (D) – 304-272-6357

Circuit Court Judges, 24th District 

Darrell Pratt, 304-272-5486

James H. Young Jr.- 304-272-6332

Clerk of the Circuit Court – Regina K. Hill (D), 304-272-6359

Clerk of the County – Renick Booth (R), 304-272-6362

County Commission – 304-272-6350

Robert Pasley (D), President

Kenneth Adkins (D)

Jeffrey Maddox (D)

Meetings – every Monday, 10 a.m., except 1st Thursday at 3 p.m.

Family Court Judge - 304-272-5828

Sean Maynard

Magistrates – 304-272-5648

Division 1: David Ferguson 

Division 2: Randy Wiles

Division 3: Billy Dell Runyon 

Prosecuting Attorney

Thomas Plymale (D), 304-272-6395

Sheriff

Rick Thompson (D), 304-272-6378

Surveyor

Matthew Strogen (D), 304-272-6366

Conservation District Supervisor

Jason Ekers

Board of Education 304-272-5116

wayneschoolswv.org

Joann Hurley, Westmoreland District

Randall Trautwein, Union District

Johnita Jackson, Union District

Missy Perry Hall, Butler District

Dennis Ashworth, Ceredo District

Todd A. Alexander, Superintendent 

Meetings – 1st and 3rd Mondays at 7 p.m.

WAYNE COUNTY INFORMATION

For information about Wayne County services, go to http://www.waynecountywv.org.

CEREDO INFORMATION

To obtain the contact information of the Town of Ceredo services, go to www.townofceredo.com and click on “Departments.”

Mayor: Paul Billups – 304-453-1041

Recorder: Stanley Fink

City Council:

Steve Diamond

Dennis Adkins

Joe Ratcliff

Oscar Adkins

Robert Leslie

FORT GAY OFFICIALS

Mayor – Joetta Hatfield – 304-648-5246

Recorder – Sheila Bowen

City Council

Lee Kitts

Greg Cavins

Ralph Dent

James Frazier

William Thompson

KENOVA OFFICIALS

Mayor, Timothy D. Bias – 304-453-3121

City Clerk:  Melissa Palmer

City Council

Joseph Accord

C. Thomas Knopp

Ronald K. Keyser

Linda Myles-Cole

Terry L. Parsons

To obtain the contact information of the City of Kenova services, go to https://kenovawv.com  and click on “Departments.”

TOWN OF WAYNE OFFICIALS

Mayor - Danny Grace – 304-272-3221

Recorder – Toney Adkins

City Council

French Napier

Gary Akers

Jon Reed

Rosie Whipkey

Judy Watts

FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

President – Donald Trump (R)

303-456-1111 

To send an email, visit www.whitehouse.gov and click on the email icon.

Vice President – Mike Pence (R)

West Virginia Senators

Joe Manchin (D)

306 Hart Senate Office Building

Washington DC, 20510

Phone: 202-224-3954

Charleston Office

900 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite 629

Charleston, WV 25302

Phone: 304-342-5855

Toll-Free Phone: 855-275-5737 (For residents with a 304 or 681 area code)

Shelley Moore Capito (R) 

172 Russell Senate Office Building

Washington, DC 20510

Phone: 202-224-6472

Charleston Office

500 Virginia Street East Suite 950

Charleston, WV 25301

Phone: 304-347-5372

3rd District Congressman

Carol Miller (R)

1605 Longworth House Office Building

Washington, DC 20515

Phone: (202) 225-3452

Huntington Office

845 Fifth Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg. 

Huntington, WV 25701

Phone: (304) 522-2201

VOTING INFORMATION

Cabell County Clerk at www.cabellcounty clerk.org. Click on “voters”

Cabell Co. Voters Registration – 304-526-8633

Wayne County Voters Registration – 304-272-6362

Secretary of State – sos.wv.gov

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to anyone of voting age.

For further information call 304-736-3287.

National website – www.lwv.org

State website – www.lwvwv.org

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.