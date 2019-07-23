Prepared by the League of Women Voters
WEST VIRGINIA ELECTED OFFICIALS
Governor 304-558-2000 or 888-438-2731; http://governor.wv.gov
Jim Justice (R)
Agriculture Commissioner 304-558-3200
Kent Leonhardt (R)
Attorney General Hotline – 800-368-8808
Patrick Morrisey (R)
Auditor 877-982-9148
John McCuskey (R)
Secretary of State 304-558-6000
Mac Warner (R)
Treasurer 800-422-7498
John Perdue (D)
Supreme Court of Appeals 304-558-0145
Beth Walker, Chief Justice
Margaret Workman
John A. Hutchison
Tim Armstead
Evan Jenkins
W.VA. LEGISLATURE
State Senators 5th District (Cabell and part of Wayne)
Robert "Bob" H. Plymale (D-Wayne)
Email: robert.plymale@wvsenate.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-357-7937
Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell)
Email: mike.woelfel@wvsenate.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-357-7956
State Senators 6th District (Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Mark Maynard (R-Wayne)
Email: Mark.Maynard@wvsenate.gov
Capitol phone: 304-357-7808
Chandler Swope (R-Mercer)
Email: chandler.swope@wvsenate.gov
Capitol phone: 304-357-7843
State Senators 7th District (Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Lincoln, Boone)
Paul Hardesty (D-Logan)
Email: paul.hardesty@wvsenate.gov
Capitol phone: 304-357-7857
Ron Stollings (D-Boone)
Email: ron.stollings@wvsenate.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-357-7939
House of Delegates
16th District, includes part of Cabell and Lincoln counties
Sean J. Hornbuckle (D-Cabell)
Email: sean.hornbuckle@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-340-3395
John Mandt (R-Cabell)
Email: john.mandt@wvhouse.gov
Capitol phone: 304-340-3176
Daniel Linville (R-Cabell)
Email: daniel.linville@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-340-3277
17th District, Cabell and Wayne counties
Chad Lovejoy (D-Cabell)
Email: chad.lovejoy@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3280
Matthew Rohrbach (R-Cabell)
Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3221
18th District, Cabell County
Evan Worrell (R-Cabell)
Email: evan.worrell@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: 304-340-3175
19th District, Wayne County
Kenneth P. Hicks (D-Wayne)
Email: ken.hicks@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3155
Robert Thompson (D-Wayne)
Email: robert.thompson@wvhouse.gov
Capitol Phone: (304) 340-3355
Legislative Information: 304-347-4836 or www.wvlegislature.gov
WEST VIRGINIA INFORMATION
To obtain the contact information of WV agencies, go to https://www.wv.gov and click on the “Agency” link. Persons seeking WV agency phone numbers may contact the Cabell County Public Library (304-528-5700), Wayne County Public Library (304-272-3756) or Information and Referral Service (304-528-5660).
CABELL COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Assessor 304-526-8687
Irv Johnson (R)
Circuit Court Judges (6th District): 304-526-8622
Alfred E. Ferguson
Gregory L. Howard
Paul T. Farrell
Christopher Chiles
Clerk of the Circuit Court – 304-526-8622
Jeffrey Hood (D)
Clerk of the County - 304-526-8625
Phyllis Smith (D)
Conservation District Supervisor
Ken Brown –304-523-4874
Zachary Winters – 304-208-0997
County Commission – 304-526-8634
Kelli Sobonya (R) – 304-526-8637
Jim Morgan (D) – 304-526-8635
Nancy Cartmill (R) – 304-526-8638
Family Court Judges
Patricia Keller – 304-526-8535
Jara Howard - 304-526-8611
Jason Spears - 304-526-8530
Magistrates 304-526-8642
Chris Perry, Division 1
Michael J. Woelfel, Division 2
Danne J. Vance, Division 3
Rondall L. Baumgardner, Division 4
Dan Ferguson, Division 5
Michael J. McCarthy, Division 6
Daniel M. Goheen, Division 7
Prosecuting Attorney 304-526-8653
Sean Hammers (D)
Sheriff 304-526-8663
Chuck Zerkle (D)
Surveyor
Richard Wilson, 304-544-2112
Board of Education 304-528-5000
Mary Neely, District 2
Gordon Ramey II, District 2
Carole Garrison, District 3
Skip Parsons, District 4
Rhonda Smalley, District 4
Ryan Saxe, Superintendent
Regular meetings: 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 5:30 pm
Parks and Recreation 304-696-5954
www.ghprd.org Districts
District 1: Jill Lafear
District 1: Stacy Wehrle
District 2: Alan Morrison
District 2: Paul King
District 3: Gordon Jones
District 3: Kim Miller
District 4: G. Randall Rhoades
District 4: Dr. Rocco Morabito
District 5: Don McCroskey
District 5: William Kelley
Sandra Pinson, Westmoreland
Kevin Brady, executive director.
CABELL COUNTY INFORMATION
To obtain the contact information of Cabell County agencies, go to http://www.cabellcounty.org and click on the “Contact Us” link. Persons seeking Cabell County agency phone numbers may contact the Cabell County Public Library (304-528-5700), or Information and Referral Service (304-528-5660).
Animal Shelter (Cabell-Hunt.) 1901 James River Road, Huntington, 304-696-5551
Cabell-Huntington Convention and Visitors Bureau – 304-525-7333
Cabell-Huntington Health Dept. – www.cabellhealth.org; 304-523-6483
County Manager – County Manager – 304-526-8634
Emergency Services – 304-526-9797
911 - 304-526-8555
Information and Referral – 304-528-5660
Public Defender – 304-522-1265
Public Library – 304-528-5700, https://cabe.ent.sirsi.net
Tri-State Transit Authority – 304-529-6094
Solid Waste Authority – http://www.ccswa.us
WVU Extension Service – 304-526-8458
CABELL COUNTY POLITICAL PARTIES
Democrat Chair – Nancy Eplin, neplin123@gmail.com
Republican Chair – T-Anne See, 304-617-6066
HUNTINGTON ELECTED OFFICIALS
304-696-5540, PO Box 1659, Huntington, WV 25717; www.cityofhuntington.com
Mayor – Steve Williams (D)
City Council Members and District
1: Joyce Clark (D)
2: Charlie McComas (D)
3: Alex Vence (D)
4: Jennifer Wheeler (I)
5: Tonia Kay Page (D)
6: Mark Bates (R)
7: Mike Shockley (D)
8: Tom McGuffin (D)
9: Tina Brooks (D)
At-large: Rebecca Howe (D)
At large: Carol Polan (D)
Meetings: 2nd and 4th Mondays, 7:30 p.m.
HUNTINGTON INFORMATION
City Clerk – 304-696-5530
To obtain the contact information of Huntington departments, go to http://www.cityofhuntington.com and click on the “City Government” link and then the “City Directory” link.
BARBOURSVILLE ELECTED OFFICIALS
Mayor: Chris Tatum – 304-736-8994
Recorder: Paula Seay
City Council:
Donnie Plybon
Joyce Spencer
Patrick Wagoner
Larry Poynter
Ann Reed
City Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.
BARBOURSVILLE INFORMATION
To obtain the contact information of the Village of Barboursville departments, go to www.Barboursville.org and click on “Departments.”
City Council Meetings – 1st & 3rd Tuesdays, 7:30 p.m.
MILTON ELECTED OFFICIALS
cityofmiltonwv.com; 304-743-3032
Mayor: Tom Canterbury (D)
Recorder: Vicki Mullin
City Council:
Dakota Miller
Carl Harshbarger
Cecil Taylor
Robert Legg
Tennis Adkins
MILTON INFORMATION
To obtain the contact information of the City of Milton departments, go to www.cityofmiltonwv.com and click on “City Services.”
WAYNE COUNTY ELECTED OFFICIALS
Wayne County Courthouse, PO Box 38, Wayne, WV 25570 www.waynecountywv.org
Assessor – Ric Browning (D) – 304-272-6357
Circuit Court Judges, 24th District
Darrell Pratt, 304-272-5486
James H. Young Jr.- 304-272-6332
Clerk of the Circuit Court – Regina K. Hill (D), 304-272-6359
Clerk of the County – Renick Booth (R), 304-272-6362
County Commission – 304-272-6350
Robert Pasley (D), President
Kenneth Adkins (D)
Jeffrey Maddox (D)
Meetings – every Monday, 10 a.m., except 1st Thursday at 3 p.m.
Family Court Judge - 304-272-5828
Sean Maynard
Magistrates – 304-272-5648
Division 1: David Ferguson
Division 2: Randy Wiles
Division 3: Billy Dell Runyon
Prosecuting Attorney
Thomas Plymale (D), 304-272-6395
Sheriff
Rick Thompson (D), 304-272-6378
Surveyor
Matthew Strogen (D), 304-272-6366
Conservation District Supervisor
Jason Ekers
Board of Education 304-272-5116
Joann Hurley, Westmoreland District
Randall Trautwein, Union District
Johnita Jackson, Union District
Missy Perry Hall, Butler District
Dennis Ashworth, Ceredo District
Todd A. Alexander, Superintendent
Meetings – 1st and 3rd Mondays at 7 p.m.
WAYNE COUNTY INFORMATION
For information about Wayne County services, go to http://www.waynecountywv.org.
CEREDO INFORMATION
To obtain the contact information of the Town of Ceredo services, go to www.townofceredo.com and click on “Departments.”
Mayor: Paul Billups – 304-453-1041
Recorder: Stanley Fink
City Council:
Steve Diamond
Dennis Adkins
Joe Ratcliff
Oscar Adkins
Robert Leslie
FORT GAY OFFICIALS
Mayor – Joetta Hatfield – 304-648-5246
Recorder – Sheila Bowen
City Council
Lee Kitts
Greg Cavins
Ralph Dent
James Frazier
William Thompson
KENOVA OFFICIALS
Mayor, Timothy D. Bias – 304-453-3121
City Clerk: Melissa Palmer
City Council
Joseph Accord
C. Thomas Knopp
Ronald K. Keyser
Linda Myles-Cole
Terry L. Parsons
To obtain the contact information of the City of Kenova services, go to https://kenovawv.com and click on “Departments.”
TOWN OF WAYNE OFFICIALS
Mayor - Danny Grace – 304-272-3221
Recorder – Toney Adkins
City Council
French Napier
Gary Akers
Jon Reed
Rosie Whipkey
Judy Watts
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
President – Donald Trump (R)
303-456-1111
To send an email, visit www.whitehouse.gov and click on the email icon.
Vice President – Mike Pence (R)
West Virginia Senators
Joe Manchin (D)
306 Hart Senate Office Building
Washington DC, 20510
Phone: 202-224-3954
Charleston Office
900 Pennsylvania Ave. Suite 629
Charleston, WV 25302
Phone: 304-342-5855
Toll-Free Phone: 855-275-5737 (For residents with a 304 or 681 area code)
Shelley Moore Capito (R)
172 Russell Senate Office Building
Washington, DC 20510
Phone: 202-224-6472
Charleston Office
500 Virginia Street East Suite 950
Charleston, WV 25301
Phone: 304-347-5372
3rd District Congressman
Carol Miller (R)
1605 Longworth House Office Building
Washington, DC 20515
Phone: (202) 225-3452
Huntington Office
845 Fifth Ave., Sidney L. Christie Federal Bldg.
Huntington, WV 25701
Phone: (304) 522-2201
VOTING INFORMATION
Cabell County Clerk at www.cabellcounty clerk.org. Click on “voters”
Cabell Co. Voters Registration – 304-526-8633
Wayne County Voters Registration – 304-272-6362
Secretary of State – sos.wv.gov
LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government. The League influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership in the League is open to anyone of voting age.
For further information call 304-736-3287.
National website – www.lwv.org
State website – www.lwvwv.org