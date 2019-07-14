ATTRACTIONS
CAMDEN PARK: Originally developed as a picnic area by the Camden Interstate Railway in 1903, Camden Park has survived into the 21st century as a thriving traditional amusement park. Today, it is the oldest amusement park in West Virginia with about 30 rides, including the classic wooden roller coaster, The Big Dipper. Located at U.S. 60 West, Huntington. Hours vary, but the park typically is open on weekends in May, Wednesday through Sunday in June, Tuesday through Sunday in July before hours trail off through August and September. And don't miss Spooktacular, weekends in October. Call 304-429-4321. Go online at www.camdenpark.com.
CEREDO HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Located at 501 Main St., Ceredo. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For appointments, call 304-453-3025.
DREAMLAND POOL: Take a dip back in time at Dreamland Pool in Kenova. The large pool, which first opened in 1926, is now a city-owned public pool with a recently added, professional grade beach volleyball court and refurbished basketball court. The pool also has a full concession stand. Located at 323 23rd St. (U.S. 60), Kenova. Call 304-453-6288.
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM and VILLAGE: Recreates turn-of-the-century Appalachian life in restored log buildings, including a pioneer village with blacksmith shop, antique shop, church, petting zoo, bed and breakfasts, museums, community room, old school house and more. Guided tours available all year 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday (except for Thanksgiving, Christmas and, in the winter months, weather permitting). Groups of 15 or more qualify for special group rates when making advance reservations. Located at 3350 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call 304-522-1244, or visit www.heritagefarmmuseum.com.
HERMITAGE OF THE HOLY CROSS MONASTERY: This Russian Orthodox monastery is nestled in the hills near Wayne, W.Va. The monks make their livelihood by lotions and soaps they have handmade from goats' milk, along with hand-dipped beeswax candles and other items. Tours are available when arranged in advance; specific dress is required. The gift shop is open during business hours, and items can also be purchased online. The monastery is located at 505 Holy Cross Road, Wayne. Call 304-8492072 or visit www.holycrosshermitage. com/.
Z.D. RAMSDELL HOUSE: The Ramsdell House is a historic home in Ceredo that now serves as a museum and meeting place. The two-story, red brick in the Greek Revival style was built in 1857-1858 by Z.D. Ramsdell, who came to Ceredo at the invitation of the town's founder and fellow abolitionist, Eli Thayer. It is rumored that Ramsdell housed escaped slaves who were traveling north to Canada via the underground railroad. The Ramsdell House is located at 1108 B St., Ceredo. Call 304-453-6222.
GOLF
SUGARWOOD G.C.
W.Va. 152, Lavalette.
Phone: 304-523-6500.
Holes: 18, public. Par: 69.
Yardage: Blue 5,846; White 5,565; Women 5,257.
Description: A fairly flat course. Variety of hazards.
CREEKSIDE G.C.
W.Va. 152, Lavalette
Phone: 304-525-7405.
Holes: 18, public. Par: 71.
Yardage: Blue 6,262; White 5,922; Red 4,555.
Description: A hilly course. Water hazards on several holes.
OUTDOORS
BEECH FORK LAKE: Take 5th Street south where it turns into W.Va. 152. The lake is accessed near the town of Lavalette, about eight miles south of Huntington. At the Lavalette side, you can rent boats of all kinds, enjoy swimming the lake at Stower's Branch, enjoy extensive hiking trails, fishing, picnic facilities and more. Call 304528-5794.
CABWAYLINGO STATE FOREST: Located at the convergence of Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mingo counties, the 8,123 heavily forested acres provide a rustic getaway and a rich example of the work done in the 1930s and '40s by the Civilian Conservation Corps, which built the log and stone cabins. The state forest offers camping, hiking trails, a swimming pool, picnic facilities, basketball, volleyball and prime hunting and fishing. The state stocks the West Fork of Twelvepole Creek with trout. Call 304-385-4255 for information, registration and fee inquiries.
EAST LYNN LAKE: Located in Wayne County, East Lynn Lake is a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project. Fishing is allowed from boats and shoreline, and West Virginia fishing licenses are required. There are 25,000 acres for hunting. West Virginia hunting license is required. Foot trails are located at the visitors center, Lakeside Recreation Area, Lick Creek Launch area and East Fork camping area. All trails are marked. Campground has sites with electric and sites with electric plus water hookup. There is a slot limit on bass. All bass between 12 and 16 inches must be released. Call 304-849-2355.
VIRGINIA POINT PARK: This park is located on the confluence of the Ohio and Big Sandy rivers in Kenova - West Virginia's most westerly point. With views of Ohio and Kentucky, its amenities include: overnight campgrounds, boat launching ramp, and a large group picnic shelter.