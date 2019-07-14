As the shadows grew longer, the reporter parts ways with the photographer in front of Kenova's municipal building. The reporter makes one last driving pass through the towns of Kenova and Ceredo looking for stories that could be told. But it seems the sweltering heat from the July day has managed to put the sleepy C-K community to bed a little early.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.