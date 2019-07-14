Wayne County is unique in that it houses a park where, from one spot, you can see three states.
Virginia Point is the western most point of the state. The heat was keeping people at home this day as only two cars and boat trailers were sitting in the parking lot at the boat ramp.
The land where Virginia Point is located was once home of a frontier outpost written about in Allan Eckert's book "The Frontiersman." The famous frontiersman Simon Kenton spent many days exploring around the area.
Today, the park has camp sites, a boat ramp, fields for soccer, baseball and softball, a gazebo and boat ramp. Kenton likely wouldn't recognize any of it today.