If home cooking is what you want, then look no farther than White House Diner in downtown Wayne.
Laura and Eddie Napier, who for years ran the Wayne Diner just north of town on W.Va. 152, had retired. But to paraphrase a famous movie line: They thought they were out. But the restaurant pulled them back in.
So far, the White House Diner has been a hit.
Sitting in the new addition to the restaurant, Eddie looks proud of his and Laura's accomplishments so far.
"This is a new addition," he said. "This was just gravel with a roof over it."
Now the area has wood plank floors and walls, adding to the down-home charm.
"When we first come into this restaurant, it just wasn't big enough," Eddie said. "We knew we wanted a buffet. We did real well at the other restaurant with the buffet. So we went to work and put on this addition and it's done really well for us."
The restaurant offers a large Sunday buffet for families and after-church crowds, and the Tuesday buffet is called the hillbilly buffet, where country staples like fried potatoes, cornbread and beans are served.
Laura said her daughter convinced her to come out of retirement and start a new restaurant.
"She wanted something to do," Eddie said. "I was staying busy, but she wanted something to do so we decided to go back into it."
When he's not at the restaurant, Eddie is still working as an Uber and Lyft driver in the area - a job he says he does pretty well at.
The White House Diner sees steady business thanks to newspaper advertising and word of mouth.
"I think a lot of people see us in the Business Spotlight," Eddie said. "We get people from Huntington and Proctorville coming out."
Popular menu items are baked steak and meatloaf.
"We sell a lot of meatloaf," Eddie said. "When you get into sandwiches, we sell a lot of hot ham and cheese, and steak sandwiches."
The Napiers go out of their way to keep all the food used at the White House Diner local. They prioritize using local meat and vegetables from local farmers as much as they can.
The hours for the White House Diner are 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sundays; 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and closed on Saturday.