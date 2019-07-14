Driving down Piedmont Road, it's hard to miss the giant metal rooster at the corner of Piedmont Road and Camden Road.
The rooster marks the spot of Camden Corner. Inside, one can find the typical convenience store fare like chips, snacks and sodas. But what sets Camden Corner apart is the fresh deli and the doughnuts.
Josh Lucas has been working at Camden Corner for a year and a half.
"I started out making the doughnuts for about six or seven months," Lucas says. "Then I switched to evening shift and have been here ever since."
At 7 p.m., the store is winding down deli operations. Doughnuts are packaged and priced at a discount. But during the day, it's a busy corner.
"It gets really hectic around 11 or 12 o'clock," Lucas says. "We had about 30 or 40 people in here at once today. It's especially busy because it's the first of the month."
Lucas said Camden Corner sells about 2,000 to 3,000 pieces of chicken a day.
"That's a lot of chicken," he said. "But we use our own flour and spices. It's really good."
On display in a glass case tempting even the most dedicated of dieters are the doughnuts. Large, soft, sweet creations calling like sirens for sailors and leading them to their doom.
A customer is looking at the maple-iced, cream-filled doughnuts.
"These are really rich," Lucas says. "But if you get here first thing in the morning when they're just coming out - there's not much better than that."
If you don't have time to get out of the car, the Camden Corner has a drive-thru window.
The Camden Corner has a large number of regulars from the neighborhood.
"I know a lot of people by name," Lucas says. "Some of them I may not remember the name, but I recognize them. It's a great job. You just have to have social skills and not be afraid to talk to people."
The Camden Corner is open every day from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.