Traveling east on Oak Street to the next stop, a black car fills the reporter's rear-view mirror. There's no light bar, but it's obvious this is a Kenova Police Officer.
The police car's blue lights turn on and the reporter pulls off the road near at the old Kenova elementary school.
"What did you do?" the photographer asks from the passenger seat.
"I don't know," the reporter answers.
The officer approaches the drivers side window.
"How are you today, sir?" the officer asks.
"I'm good, bud. How are you?" the reporter queries in return.
"I pulled you over for having an expired sticker, but the state says (your vehicle registration) is good so it's probably fallen off or you just haven't put it on yet," the officer says.
"Oh. It's my wife's car. I'll check with her when I get home. Sorry, bud," the reporter says.
"Not a problem. Have a good evening," the officer says.
It's a courteous exchange between the reporter and one of Kenova's finest.
With that, the reporter is back on the road - taking care to signal before re-entering Oak Street and driving 5 miles an hour slower than the posted speed limit.