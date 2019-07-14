When the reporter arrives home, he checks with his wife about the vehicle registration sticker. She does, indeed, have it. A minute later, the reporter is no longer riding dirty in his wife's sea-foam green, mid-2000s Ford Taurus, so it is officially back in commission to go forth and discover more of the Tri-State.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Most Popular
Articles
- Spring Valley's Hunter Bellomy sacrifices dream for calling
- Respected Marshall professor dies at 48
- Huntington woman accused in elaborate check-cashing scheme
- TODAY: Huntington man arrested on murder charge related to 2018 shooting
- Official: Grand Patrician Resort project not in jeopardy
- Huntington woman admits guilt in husband's death
- Huntington woman accused in elaborate check-cashing scheme
- Organizer hopes to make new Snowshoe music festival a vacation getaway
- Woman admits guilt in husband's death
- Lawrence County Fair coming up July 6-13
Images
Collections
- Photos: First Lady Melania Trump makes a second visit to Huntington
- Photos: Huntington Fire Department unveils new kelly green fire engine
- Photos: Friends and family honor former Marshall player JT Rembert
- Kentucky State Police troopers bring teddy bears to KDMC patients in Ashland
- Photos: Sunday afternoon at the Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Jefferson County tops Hurricane for 8-10 Little League State Championship
- Photos: Huntington Kennel Club Dog Show
- Photos: Barboursville Buckle Series Rodeo
- Photos: West Virginia 8-10 State Baseball Tournament, Monday
- Photos: Hurricane vs. Jefferson County, Little League Baseball