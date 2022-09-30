The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States, after skin cancers, and the second leading cause of cancer death in women. One in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime in her life. Early detection is the key to successfully treating breast cancer.

Cancer screening can reduce cancer deaths by detecting and treating cancers before they spread, as screenings look for signs of cancer in people who have no symptoms. A screening mammogram is one of the most important preventive measures for women, as early detection means less extensive treatment for patients and better outcomes.

Ben Moosavi, M.D., is the medical director of St. Mary’s Breast Center and an HIMG board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. For more information on St. Mary’s Breast Center, call 304-526-8221 or visit www.st-marys.org.

