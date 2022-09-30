Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women in the United States, after skin cancers, and the second leading cause of cancer death in women. One in eight women will develop breast cancer sometime in her life. Early detection is the key to successfully treating breast cancer.
Cancer screening can reduce cancer deaths by detecting and treating cancers before they spread, as screenings look for signs of cancer in people who have no symptoms. A screening mammogram is one of the most important preventive measures for women, as early detection means less extensive treatment for patients and better outcomes.
At St. Mary’s Breast Center, we recommend that women receive a mammogram each year, beginning at age 40. If a woman has a close relative who had breast cancer, she should begin her annual mammograms 10 years prior to the age of diagnosis. For example, if a mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 45, her daughter should start annual screenings at age 35. Both the St. Mary’s Breast Centers at St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) and HIMG use 3D mammography, which research has shown better detects more invasive breast cancers, due to its three-dimensional method of imaging.
While some women are nervous about getting a mammogram, there are many women who are simply unable to afford it due to being uninsured or underinsured. To help make mammograms accessible, St. Mary’s is pleased to offer patients the St. Mary’s Pink Ribbon Fund, which provides free or reduced-cost breast health services to those who qualify. This fund is made possible by donations from our community and we are extremely grateful for all of the support and commitment in helping us to save the lives of women across the Tri-State. Call the Breast Center at 304-526-8221 to discuss options for you.
In addition to mammograms, early detection also includes monthly breast self-exams and scheduling annual clinical breast exams with your physician.
It’s important to remember that most breast problems are not cancer, but unfortunately, the symptoms of serious and minor breast problems, such as fibrocystic changes and benign lumps, are similar. That can mean a lump, pain or irritation, or discharge from the nipple. So it’s important for women to pay attention to their bodies and see their physicians if they observe any change in one or both of their breasts.
As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, St. Mary’s Breast Center at SMMC will be offering a free breast screening Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. We’ll provide a free clinical breast exam, as well as a coupon for a discounted mammogram. These screenings are by appointment only, so call 304-526-1492 to schedule yours today.
Ben Moosavi, M.D., is the medical director of St. Mary’s Breast Center and an HIMG board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon. For more information on St. Mary’s Breast Center, call 304-526-8221 or visit www.st-marys.org.
