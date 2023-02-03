High blood pressure, also referred to as HBP or hypertension, is when your blood pressure, the force of blood flowing through your blood vessels, is consistently too high.
Many people think they don’t have HBP because they’re not showing any symptoms, like sweating or difficulty sleeping. But the truth is people with HBP usually don’t exhibit any symptoms.
In fact, according to the American Heart Association, nearly half of the American population over age 20 has HBP and many don’t even know it. Yet, not treating it can be dangerous as HBP increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. That’s why it’s often referred to as a silent killer.
Blood pressure (BP) is measured in millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) and is written as two numbers, such as 112/78 mm Hg. The top, or larger, number (systolic pressure) is the pressure when the heart beats. The bottom, or smaller, number (diastolic pressure) is the pressure when the heart rests between beats. Normal blood pressure is below 120/80 mm Hg. HBP is a systolic pressure of 130 or higher, or a diastolic pressure of 80 or higher, that stays high over time.
The only way to know if you have HBP is to get your blood pressure checked regularly by a primary care provider. You should start getting your blood pressure checked regularly starting at age 18. If you’re age 18 to 39 and not at increased risk for HBP, you should get your blood pressure checked every three to five years. If you’re age 40 or older, or if you’re at higher risk, you should get your blood pressure checked once a year.
For many adults, there’s no known cause of HBP. This type is called primary or essential hypertension. In some cases, HBP is caused by an underlying condition, such as over-the-counter medications, alcohol, illegal drugs, sleep apnea, kidney, adrenal or thyroid disease.
While some risk factors that increase your chances of developing HBP, like family history and age, cannot be controlled, there are risk factors you can control with small changes you can make to keep your blood pressure in check. Those include:
Not smoking, vaping or using tobacco products
Eating a heart-healthy diet
Reaching and maintaining a healthy weight
Getting regular physical activity
Limiting your sodium (salt)
Limiting your alcohol intake
Taking your medications properly
You and your provider can work out a plan to treat HBP, which may include medication and/or lifestyle changes. It’s important to not try to diagnose HBP yourself and to follow your provider’s treatment advice.
Remember that you should not begin any new diet or exercise program without talking to your primary care provider. Your provider is your partner for good health, and it’s important you be honest with them about your health habits. If you do not have a primary care provider, we have a number of them, at HIMG and across Mountain Health Network, who are currently accepting new patients. Visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/healthylife to find one near you.
Daniel Vilchez, M.D., is an interventional cardiologist with HIMG Cardiology. For more information, visit himgwv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.