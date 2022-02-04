About 750,000 people in the U.S. have heart attacks each year. Unfortunately 116,000 did not survive. That’s why knowing early symptoms and acting quickly are important.
Education about these early symptoms is extremely important so you can possibly save a life — maybe even your own. Early Heart Attack Care (EHAC) is a public awareness campaign to promote awareness that heart attacks have beginnings that can occur weeks before the actual attack. EHAC also aims to teach people that individuals with heart attack symptoms must be evaluated and treated in an Emergency Room and that you should take action when you or someone in your presence has the early warning signs of a heart attack.
Someone having a heart attack might have one or more of these common symptoms:
- Feeling of fullness
- Pain that travels down one or both arms
- Jaw pain
- Excessive fatigue or weakness
- Anxiety
- Nausea or vomiting
- Back pain
- Shortness of breath
- Chest pressure, squeezing, aching or burning
When symptoms start, they can be mild or come and go. Over time, the symptoms and pain become more intense. You should stay alert and always pay attention to chest pressure.
However, sometimes a person having a heart attack may not complain about pain or pressure in the chest. Other atypical symptoms include:
- Pain that spreads above the jawbone or into the lower body
- Difficult or labored breathing
Also, some heart attack symptoms can be different between men and women. These differences are important to know because women may be less likely to seek immediate medical care, which can cause more damage to the heart. Differences include:
- Men normally feel pain and numbness in the left arm or side of chest, but in women, these symptoms may appear on the right side
- Women may feel completely exhausted, drained, dizzy or nauseous
- Women may feel upper back pain that travels up into their jaw
- Women may think their stomach pain is the flu, heartburn or an ulcer
As the saying goes, time is muscle, as most heart damage can occur within the first two hours of a heart attack. That’s why it’s important to know the subtle signs of a heart attack and act on them before heart damage occurs. But if you are experiencing these symptoms, do not drive yourself to the Emergency Room. Call 911. Survive, don’t drive.
When discussing EHAC, it’s also important to know the general risk factors for heart attack. You should talk about your risk level with your primary care provider. Risk factors include:
- Chest pain, pressure, burning, aching or tightness that may come and go
- A family history of cardiovascular disease
- High blood pressure
- Overweight or obesity
- Sedentary lifestyle
- Tobacco use
- Metabolic disease, diabetes or other illnesses
- For women, it can also include birth control pills, a history of pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes or having a low birth weight baby
For additional EHAC education, the American College of Cardiology offers a virtual course to our community. You can access that course on the Regional Heart Institute page of the St. Mary’s Medical Center website at www.st-marys.org.