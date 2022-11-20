The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

thumbnail_IMG_7262.jpg

Dr. Samrina Hanif, front right, is shown with Marshall Neurology providers and staff. The purple attire and ribbons represent epilepsy awareness month.

 Courtesy of

Marshall Health

Epilepsy is a disorder of the brain that causes seizures, and it affects approximately 2 million people in the United States. For individuals with autism, epilepsy is more common than in the general population. Fewer than 1% of children aged 17 and younger develop clinical seizures. By comparison, one of the largest studies aimed at identifying the prevalence of epilepsy in children with autism found that among children aged 13 years and older with autism spectrum disorder, 26% were diagnosed with epilepsy.

Epilepsy in individuals with autism is most common in children over the age of nine. Children aged 10 or older with autism are more than twice as likely to be diagnosed with epilepsy compared to younger children. Epilepsy in girls with autism is often more severe compared to boys. Overall, however, boys are affected more with autism, so more research is needed to identify what role, if any, sex plays in the connection between autism and seizures.

Dr. Samrina Hanif is a board-certified, fellowship-trained neurologist at Marshall Health and associate professor of neurology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. She specializes in caring for patients with epilepsy.

