Due to the high number of opioid overdoses and fatalities in West Virginia, Marshall University and several other large institutions have announced a collaboration with the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission to better inform students about the crisis and potential solutions.
Bernie Dolan, executive director of WVSSAC, made the announcement in June, saying that “We can no longer stand idly by and watch this terrible epidemic destroy our young people and tear our families apart.”
According to the news release from Marshall University, the collaboration involves West Virginia University, Marshall, the West Virginia Department of Education and the office of Gov. Jim Justice. They have agreed to begin working to promote awareness of the epidemic to students in West Virginia.
The promotion campaign will include a summit involving focusing on prevention, treatment programs and education/employment opportunities. Their messages will target 150,000 middle school and high school students, and many of students will be encouraged to attend one of the meetings or watch it at their school.
The event will feature two success stories: former NBA player Chris Herren, a motivational speaker, and Rhonda Sciortino, an author who has overcome adversity, from an experience in the foster care system to become a millionaire.
Summit meetings will be held on Sept. 17 at the WVU Coliseum and on the Sept. 18 at Marshall’s Cam Henderson Center.