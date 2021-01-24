WV Division of Rehabilitation Services
The West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS) helps people with disabilities establish and reach their vocational goals. The primary goal for all DRS clients is to become productive working citizens. During the most recent fiscal year, DRS provided vocational rehabilitation services to 8,240 West Virginia citizens. DRS helped 868 clients obtain employment in this fiscal year. When these individuals came to DRS, their estimated annual earnings totaled $5,131,880. After receiving vocational rehabilitation services, their total average earnings rose to $23,316,176. This amounts to a 354 percent increase in the total average earned income of these hard-working West Virginians, which demonstrates a significant return on investment. For assistance, call any DRS office or call the DRS statewide toll-free number at
1-800-642-8207.
Senior Community Service Employment Program
The Senior Community Service Employment Program (Title V of the Older Americans Act) is a community service and work-based training program for persons age 55 or older with limited incomes. The Bureau of Senior Services administers the program through an annual grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The SCSEP grantee funded by the Bureau is: Preston County Senior Citizens, Inc., PO Box 10 (421 ½ E. Main St.), Kingwood, WV 26537; Telephone: 304-329-0464; 800-661-7556; Fax: 304-329-2584; email: prestonseniors@atlanticbb.net. Serving Boone, Clay, Doddridge, Harrison, Kanawha, Monongalia, Preston, Putnam, Raleigh, Taylor, and Wyoming counties. The Bureau also coordinates SCSEP activities with two other contractors that operate in West Virginia — the National Council on Aging and Experience Works. For general information, call toll free
877-987-3646, or go to www.wvseniorservices.gov.