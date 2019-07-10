For Sandra Clements, the problem with drugs is not a recent occurrence in the city of Huntington.
During a presentation for the students of the Marshall University journalism workshop on Thursday, Clements, a retired employee of Marshall and a former Huntington City Council member, remembered her time growing up in Huntington’s Fairfield community, a predominately African American neighborhood not far from campus.
Clements, who said she’s almost 70, said Fairfield had a problem with substance use when she was a child. Growing up as Catholic, she said that her father was very strict about preventing her family from being exposed to drugs, and that she was forbidden from associating with certain individuals in the town who might be connected with drugs.
Contrasting the city’s attitude now with its position previously, Clements said for years police and the rest of the city tolerated substance abuse in Fairfield. “As long as it’s in Fairfield, it’s okay,” she said.
Clements said that people from other cities, including Columbus and Youngstown, were making the trip to Fairfield to engage in drug dealing with little concern about the Fairfield residents. However, once the problem grew beyond her community, people began to take notice.
The way that people talk about the drug crisis has changed, Clements said. The terminology, which used to describe people in negative ways, now uses more neutral tones. For example, she said the problem is now referred to as a “disease”.
Clements also said that the new labels and treatment have attracted much more assistance into the Huntington area to fight the crisis – the kind of help that had been unavailable in Fairfield. “People with a disease get help,” she said.
Clements was angry about the treatment of African Americans and drug involvement. African Americans from Fairfield would be arrested for drug use, but once it spread beyond that neighborhood, it was no longer a crime. It became something that needed to be treated, Clements said.
Clements also recalled the battle against segregation. She said that the city of Huntington is still heavily segregated to this day, but it is no longer a forced segregation.
Clements also described the impact of job losses in the city of Huntington. She said that once the industries began leaving the town, the jobs also left. Clements said, “The drug epidemic and loss of jobs devastated our community.” She said the combined impact, in many instances, means grandparents are being forced to raise their grandchildren because their parents were involved with drugs.
