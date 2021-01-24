Healthy Grandfamilies
Since 2015 Healthy Grandfamilies has been a free initiative led by West Virginia State University to provide information and resources to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren in each of the 55 counties in WV. The Program is funded by the West Virginia State Legislature, grants and contributions from several health insurance companies throughout the state.
Health grandfamilies is a point of contact when a grandparent needs an answer to a problem, it is supported services, advocacy and intervention.
The program segment of our services is designed as a series of eight discussion sessions and follow-up services. The program is taught by professionals that are knowledgeable about each topic. Each session provides valuable resources along with childcare for attendees and refreshments. Upon completion of the program participants will receive a certificate of completion, and three months of follow-up services with a social worker.