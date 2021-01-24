West Virginia State Health Insurance
Assistance Program (WV SHIP)www.wvship.org
1-877-987-4463
West Virginia SHIP is a federally funded grant program through the Administration for Community Living (ACL) and serves all West Virginians receiving Medicare. The program provides one-on-one counseling to beneficiaries and their families. SHIP also provides educational group presentations and uses media resources for outreach. Information is provided to beneficiaries, their families, and caregivers on a variety of Medicare topics, including assistance with the different parts of Medicare, prescription medications, preventive services, Medigap policies, and Medicare Savings Programs. Counselors are located within County Aging Program offices, Area Agencies on Aging, and Aging and Disability Resource Center offices, as well as at the Bureau of Senior Services and partner volunteer agencies. Visit WV SHIP’s website to find a local counselor or call the toll-free SHIP number.
Medicare
Medicare provides health insurance for people 65 or older, certain people with disabilities, and those with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD). The Social Security Administration handles enrollment into Medicare Parts A and B.
- Hospital Insurance (Part A): Part A helps to pay for inpatient hospital care, limited inpatient care in a skilled nursing facility, home health care, and hospice care. Part A has deductibles and copayments, but most people do not have premiums for Part A.
- Medical Insurance (Part B): Part B helps pay for doctor’s services, outpatient hospital services, durable medical equipment, lab work, and a number of other medical services and supplies. Part B has premiums, deductibles, and co-insurance that you must pay.
- Preventive Health Benefits: Medicare provides coverage under Part B for many health screening and preventative health tests including colorectal and breast cancer screening, diabetes screening, flu and pneumococcal vaccinations, among others (see your annual “Medicare and You” book). These are usually available at little or no cost to you.
- Medicare Supplement (Medigap) policies are sold by private companies and work with your Medicare Parts A and B to help pay your Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. There is an additional cost for this coverage.
- Medicare Advantage Plans (Part C) are an optional alternative to receiving Part A and Part B services through health plan options that are approved by Medicare and run by private companies (although you usually still have to pay your Part B premium). Some of these plans require referrals to see specialists. These plans have their own cost-sharing/copayments for services. They may offer extra benefits, and many include Part D drug coverage. These plans often have networks, meaning you may have to see doctors who belong to the plan or go to certain hospitals to receive services.
- Medicare Prescription (Part D) is optional prescription drug coverage for those with Medicare. Medicare drug coverage helps pay for prescription drugs you need. If you join a Medicare drug plan, you usually pay a monthly premium. Even if you do not take prescription drugs now, you should consider getting Medicare drug coverage. If you decide not to get it when you are first eligible, and you do not have other creditable prescription drug coverage you will likely pay a late enrollment penalty if you join a plan later. These plans are administered by private companies approved by Medicare.
Programs to help with Medicare costs
- Medicare Savings Program: Medicare Savings Programs help to pay the Medicare Part B monthly premium for people with limited income and resources. There are several types of Medicare Savings Programs: QMB, SLMB, and QI. QMB also provides a Medicaid card to help pay the Medicare deductibles and coinsurance. To see if you may qualify or to apply, you may contact WV SHIP for assistance or contact your local county Department of Health and Human Resources.
- Extra Help: Extra Help is a Social Security based program to help lower prescription drug plan premium and copayment costs for people with limited income and resources. To see if you may qualify or to apply, contact WV SHIP for assistance or contact the Social Security Administration. Some people automatically qualify for Extra Help if they are receiving Medicaid or a Medicare Savings Program.
Reporting Medicare or Medicaid Fraud
- West Virginia Senior Medicare Patrol (WV SMP): 1-855-254-1720; www.wvship.org. Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) is a federally funded program designed to help prevent, detect, and report healthcare waste, fraud, and abuse. Every year Medicare and Medicaid lose billions of dollars to fraud. WV SMP counselors and volunteers provide outreach and education to help beneficiaries learn how to protect their Medicare information, as well as how to recognize and report suspected Medicare fraud.
- SHIP National Technical Assistance (TA) Center: www.shiptacenter.org; 877-839-2675. The SHIP TA Center serves as a central source of information for and about the national State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP). The SHIP TA Center website helps members of the general public understand, locate, and access SHIP services in their state, territory, or commonwealth by providing a SHIP locator for the general public, video testimonial from SHIP volunteers and SHIP clients, and general Medicare news and information.
- Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) National Resource Center: www.smpresource.org;
877-808-2468. The SMP National Resource Center serves as a central source of information for and about the national Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). The SMP Resource Center website helps members of the general public understand, locate, and access SMP services in their state, territory, or commonwealth by providing a SMP locator for the general public, common fraud scam alerts, volunteer opportunities, and general Medicare fraud education and news.