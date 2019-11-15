Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) has been recognized by Healthgrades as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the ninth year in a row. CHH has received this designation for as long as the award has been available to the public.
CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2019 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for the second year. These achievements place CHH’s Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center among the top 100 hospitals out of nearly 4,500 evaluated nationwide. In addition, CHH is also celebrating 13 consecutive years as a 5-star (out of five stars) designated facility for knee replacement surgery.
CHH’S HEALTHGRADES AWARDS OF CONTINUED EXCELLENCE IN ORTHOPEDICS INCLUDE:
• ONLY hospital in WV to be America’s 100 Best for Joint Replacement 9 years in a row (2012-2020)
• ONLY hospital in WV to receive Joint Replacement Excellence Award™ for 13 years in a row (2008-2020)
• ONLY hospital in WV among the Top 5% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 10 years in a row (2011-2020)
• ONLY hospital in WV Among the Top 10% in the Nation for Joint Replacement for 13 years in a row (2008-2020)
• Recipient of the Orthopedic Surgery Excellence Award for 3 years in a row (2018-2020)
• ONLY hospital in WV among the Top 10% in the Nation for Overall Orthopedic Services for 3 years in a row (2018-2020)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Hip Replacement for 3 years in a row (2018-2020)
• Five-Star Recipient for Total Knee Replacement for 13 years in a row (2008-2020)
