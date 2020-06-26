As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force individuals to stay indoors and decrease their amount of socialization, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting depression and stress are on the rise. Fear, anxiety and worry about the interruption of life can have a negative effect on mental health. To help cope, Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) Counseling Center is offering a way to connect with counseling services within the comfort of home.
“We want people to know that we are here to help,” said Christie Eastman, MA, LPC, NCC, ALPS, manager of counseling at the CHH Counseling Center. “Even though we cannot meet with patients in person, we still have the ability to meet face-to-face using the safety of telehealth services.”
Telehealth virtual visits allow users to connect with counselors using a smartphone, tablet or computer. Patients participate in a video chat, similar to FaceTime or Skype.
“Given the obvious and understandable increase in anxiety nationwide, it’s important that people still have have access to services that can help them better manage anxiety and stress, like therapy,” Eastman said. “We are providing services to individuals, couples, families and even group sessions. All sessions are private and secure.”
To schedule a telehealth visit, please call the Counseling Center at 304.526.2049 or email cabellcounselingcenter@chhi.org. Most third-party insurance is accepted and self-pay options are available as well. Telehealth visits can be scheduled Mondays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information visit www.cabellhuntington.org.