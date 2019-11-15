“This is the first time my foot has actually hit the ground in over 30 years,” said an enthusiastic Gary Hill. He is the first patient in the Tri-State Region to have a complex, hip fusion converted to total hip replacement using the Mako Robotic-Arm Assisted Surgery System™.
Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is the only hospital in the region to offer robotic-arm assisted total hip and knee replacement with Stryker’s Mako System. This highly advanced robotic technology transforms the way joint replacement surgery is performed, providing surgeons with enhanced accuracy.
At the age of 15, Hill was involved in a serious car accident. His pelvis was completely crushed.
“At 16, I had surgery and it didn’t help me,” he said. “Because of the reconstruction, my leg was eight inches off the ground and I walked with a severe limp.”
Hill said he had several surgeries over the next 30 years with no relief. He consulted with the orthopedic team at CHH and decided to try one more time.
“This 8-hour hip surgery was very complicated and required coordination with four surgeons (Matthew Bullock, DO, Thomas Emmer, MD, Felix Cheung, MD and Alexander Caughran, MD) as well as the computer science department at Marshall University to make a 3D printed model of Mr. Hill’s hip joint,” said Bullock, orthopedic surgeon and assistant professor in the Department of Orthopaedics at Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. “Then we involved our team’s dedicated Stryker Mako representatives to devise several plans to execute the surgery, which was a huge success.”
During the procedure, the 3D model was used to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment for total hip replacement.
In the operating room, the surgeons followed the surgical plan while preparing the hip for the implant. The surgeons guided the robotic-arm within the pre-defined area and the Mako System helped the surgeon stay within the boundaries that were defined when the personalized pre-operative plan was created.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect when I came out of surgery, but I was pleasantly surprised that I had minimal pain and was up walking the next day,” said Hill.
“I am extremely grateful to Dr. Bullock and the team for their expertise. I feel great.”
“These types of complex revision surgeries are usually reserved for large academic centers, such as Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State,” said Bullock. “Now, patients don’t have to travel to get relief. We can take care of them right here at home. This further demonstrates our commitment to provide the patients of our region with excellent health care.”
