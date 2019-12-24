Cabell Huntington Hospital’s (CHH) Senior Fracture Program has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care. CHH has maintained this designation since 2015.
CHH’s Senior Fracture Program was created in response to national data that shows more than half of patients receiving inpatient care for fractures and almost 90 percent of hip fracture patients are seniors. The program focuses on providing rapid assessment and evaluation upon arrival; early post-operative mobilization and initiation of rehabilitation; specialized hip fracture nursing care plans to minimize pressure ulcers and infections; close monitoring and treatment for delirium; and effective pain management.
“It is a good feeling knowing that we are being recognized for our efforts to provide the best possible outcomes for seniors,” said Regina Campbell, RN, MSN, interim system chief nursing officer and vice president of Quality for Mountain Health Network. “We have a dedicated team of caring professionals who provide excellent care and are very deserving of this honor.”
CHH underwent a rigorous review by expert surveyors from The Joint Commission, who evaluated compliance, safety, effective processes and outcomes. Surveyors also conducted on-site observations and interviews.
“Our team continues to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for our patients,” said Senior Fracture Program Coordinator Rebecca Edwards, RN, BSN, CNRN. “You have to monitor processes and focus on results to reach excellence. We are proud that The Joint Commission has recognized these efforts.”
The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.
“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer of Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive for the The Joint Commission. “We commend Cabell Huntington Hospital for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”
For more information about Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Senior Fracture Program, call 304.399.1897 or visit us on the web at cabellhuntington.org.
Senior Services Exercise Programs Free and open to SeniorWise members
Every Monday
SeniorWise Exercise-Yoga
Phil Cline Family Y
9 a.m.
Rock Steady Boxing
Phil Cline Family Y
2 – 3:30 p.m.
Every Wednesday
SeniorWise Exercise-Cardio
Phil Cline Family Y
11 a.m.
Rock Steady Boxing
Phil Cline Family Y
2 – 3:30 p.m.
Every Thursday
SeniorWise Exercise-Yoga
Phil Cline Family Y
9 a.m.
SeniorWise Exercise-Cardio
Lewis Memorial Church
9:30 a.m.
For more information or for other senior events and classes, call 304.526.2695.