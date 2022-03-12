Colorectal cancer, or cancer in the colon and/or rectum, is the third most common cancer in the U.S. and the second leading cause of cancer death. But colorectal cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers with proper screenings.
Most cases of colorectal cancer arise from an asymptomatic precancerous polyp. Identifying and removing those polyps before they have the chance to transition to cancer can prevent most cases of colorectal cancer.
The American Cancer Society (ACS) now recommends that people at average risk for colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. Screening for people at higher risk for colorectal cancer should begin before age 45. People at higher risk are those with:
• A strong family history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps
• A personal history of colorectal cancer or certain types of polyps
• A personal history of inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease)
• A family history of hereditary syndrome such as familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) or Lynch syndrome
• A history of radiation to the abdomen or pelvis to treat a prior cancer
The most well-known colorectal cancer screening is a colonoscopy. A colonoscopy is done using a colonoscope, which consists of a hollow tube with a light and video camera attached. The physician advances the scope through the entire colon, examining the walls for polyps. If polyps are found, there is no need for a second procedure, as they can be removed right then and sent to the laboratory for cell identification. If the colonoscopy reveals normal findings, a repeat exam is not usually required for 10 years, unless there is family history, a physician recommendation, or the onset of concerning bowel symptoms.
Because the colon must be cleansed prior to the colonoscopy, a bowel preparation is necessary the night before. That preparation often discourages people from following through with the procedure. So, people concerned about the preparation should talk with their primary care provider about all of their screening options. Stool-based strategies include the fecal occult blood test (FIT test), which is done every year, or Cologuard, a stool DNA test done every three years.
Whatever option you choose, making a screening plan with your primary care provider is extremely important since the most common symptoms of colorectal cancer are no symptoms at all.
