Several community agencies are coordinating to offer flu shot clinics this October to provide flu vaccinations for the community.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) report getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to not only protect yourself and the people around you from flu. Preventing flu also helps reduce the strain on healthcare systems responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mountain Health Network, in coordination with Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center, St. Mary’s – Ironton, St. Mary’s School of Nursing, St. Mary’s Family Care – Hurricane, HIMG, Marshall Health, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University School of Pharmacy, Cabell-Huntington Health Department and Lawrence County Health Department, is providing the following free drive-thru fl u shot clinics:
Cabell Huntington Hospital
• Saturday, Oct. 10
1-5 p.m. or while supplies last
Tents near the parking garage
1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington
• Saturday, Oct. 24
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. or while supplies last
Tents near the parking garage
1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington
St. Mary’s Medical Center
• Saturday, Oct. 10
8-11 a.m. or while supplies last
St. Mary’s Center for Education
2853 Fifth Ave., Huntington
(Use 28th and 29th Street entrances)
• Saturday, Oct. 10
8-11 a.m. or while supplies last
St. Mary’s Family Care – Hurricane
147 Willow Tree Way, Hurricane
Community fl u shots are also available at:
St. Mary’s – Ironton
• Friday, Oct. 23
2-6 p.m. or while supplies last
St. Mary’s – Ironton
1408 Campbell Drive, Ironton
(Outside main entrance)
HIMG
• Fridays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
HIMG Community Room
5170 U.S. Route 60 East, Huntington
Marshall Health
• Monday, Wednesday, Thursday,
Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m
Tuesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Marshall Internal Medicine
1249 15th Street, Huntington
• Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Extended hours fl u shot clinic through
Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m.
Marshall Family Medicine
1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
Marshall Pharmacy
• Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Byrd Clinical Center
1249 15th Street, Huntington
• Flu shots available 24/7
Marshall University Medical Center
1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington
The flu vaccine is available for adults 18 and older. Anyone with egg allergies should receive their vaccination from their primary care provider. Masks are required when receiving shots.
For more information and additional flu shot locations, visit mountainhealthnetwork.org.