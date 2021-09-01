Urologist Dale Robertson, DO, has joined St. Mary’s Urology (SMMC).
Board certiﬁed in urological surgery, Dr. Robertson received his doctor of osteopathic medicine degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg and his bachelor of science degree from Marshall University. He completed his residency in urological surgery at Charleston Area Medical Center.
Prior to joining SMMC, Dr. Robertson was a urologic surgeon at Clinical Urology Associates and the site director for the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine at Gadsden Regional Medical Center in Gadsden, Alabama.
Dr. Robertson offers treatments for a wide variety of urologic issues for both males and females, from pediatric to adult, including:
• In-ofﬁce diagnostic procedures, including urodynamics
• Stone treatment
• Minimally invasive kidney, bladder and prostate surgery
• Surgical and non-surgical treatments for incontinence
• Robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery
Dr. Robertson is accepting new patients in both Huntington and Hurricane. To schedule an appointment, call 304.525.3711.
Dr. Robertson joins urologists Rocco Morabito Jr., MD, FACS and Frederick Martinez, MD, FACS.
