I’ve already had COVID-19. Why do I need to get the vaccine?
Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. If you do get COVID-19 again, the vaccine can protect you from severe illness and death.
Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?
No. None of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.
Can I get COVID-19 even after I’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine?
Yes, you can still get COVID-19 even if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. These cases are called breakthrough cases and while they are rare, they do happen. However, if you are vaccinated, you are less likely to be hospitalized or die if you do get COVID-19.
