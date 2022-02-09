The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Covid-19 vaccine vials
Buy Now
eclipse_images

I’ve already had COVID-19. Why do I need to get the vaccine?

Even if you have already recovered from COVID-19, it is possible that you could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 again. If you do get COVID-19 again, the vaccine can protect you from severe illness and death.

Can a COVID-19 vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. None of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.

Can I get COVID-19 even after I’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine?

Yes, you can still get COVID-19 even if you’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine. These cases are called breakthrough cases and while they are rare, they do happen. However, if you are vaccinated, you are less likely to be hospitalized or die if you do get COVID-19.

For more frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit mountainhealthnetwork.org/coronavirus.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you