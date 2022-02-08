I feel like the vaccine was rushed to market. Was it?
The COVID-19 vaccines were created in record time, but this doesn’t mean the process was rushed. There are several reasons why companies were able to produce the vaccines faster than normal, including a head start from previous research on other coronaviruses, decades of vaccine research, collaboration within the scientific community and expedited review. A simpler way to look at it is: No corners were cut; only red tape was cut.
On Aug. 23, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 16 and older. What does this mean?
Because vaccines are typically given to otherwise healthy individuals, they are generally subject to more regulatory scrutiny than other medical products, including prescription drugs.
Full approval means the Pfizer vaccine (for individuals 16 and older) now carries the FDA’s strongest endorsement of safety and effectiveness, having undergone the same rigorous testing and regulatory review as dozens of other long-established vaccines.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.