Cancer is caused by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells, a process triggered by mutations in the cells’ genes. As these cells multiply, they cluster to form tumors or crowd out healthy cells in the bloodstream. People in some families have what is known as hereditary cancer syndrome, a cancer risk that runs in the family.
“Genetic testing can determine if a patient has a hereditary cancer risk,” said Lisa Muto, DNP, WHNP-BC, APNG, OCN, an advanced nurse practitioner who directs the Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment Program at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Muto said patients seeking genetic testing are first asked to fill out a questionnaire about their personal and family history of cancer. This information will determine whether they are a candidate for genetic testing.
“What we’re looking for,” Muto explained, “is a genetic mutation or change in a patient’s DNA that might increase their risk for certain cancers. If we know such a change is there and is placing them at increased risk, then it might change what we would recommend for them. We might urge a patient to see their doctor every six months rather than once a year. Sometimes it might prompt a recommendation for preventive surgery. Many of the women who have certain mutations decide to undergo a double mastectomy. That doesn’t reduce their risk to zero, but does reduce it significantly.”
The testing, she said, “enables us to either find a cancer earlier, when it’s more curable, or determines whether preventive surgery may be an option.
“We’re now doing what’s called ‘multi-gene panel testing,’ which enables us to test for multiple genes at the same time,” she said. “So we might find mutations that can cause an increased risk of colon cancer, uterine cancer or melanoma.”
Muto noted that the American Society of Breast Surgeons recommends that all women diagnosed with breast cancer should be offered genetic testing. Before the new guidelines were issued, women had to be either diagnosed under age 50, or they had to be deemed high risk because they had multiple family members with breast, pancreatic or ovarian cancer.
Genetic testing doesn’t just benefit women. “Any man diagnosed with breast cancer or aggressive prostate cancer is an automatic candidate for genetic testing. No family history of cancer is required for them,” Muto said.
The simple blood test requires only a tablespoon of blood. The blood is drawn at Cabell Huntington Hospital and then sent out to a lab. The results are generally available in three to four weeks.
“A patient newly diagnosed with breast cancer may also need an MRI. In addition, she’ll need to see the radiation oncologist, the medical oncologist and maybe her family doctor for surgical clearance. By the time she has completed her appointments, we generally have the testing results back,” Muto said.
When people call to schedule an appointment, the thing they worry about the most is cost, but according to Muto, most insurance plans cover 100 percent of the cost.
Many people also worry about losing their insurance if they test positive for a mutation.
The Genetic Information Nondiscrimination Act of 2008 (GINA) is a federal law that protects individuals from discrimination on their genetic information in both health insurance and employment.
For more information about genetic testing, call the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at 304.399.6500.