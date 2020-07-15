Essential reporting in volatile times.

Go to an urgent care for a problem that is not life threatening or risking disability, but that has you concerned and you cannot see your doctor soon enough. Problems such as:

• Cold/flu

• Earaches

• Sore throats

• Migraines

• Low-grade fevers and limited rashes

• Minor injuries, such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, minor broken bones, or minor eye injuries.

Minor Emergencies. Major Attention.

Open Seven Days a Week!

For treatment of common illnesses and minor injuries, including:

No Appointment Needed.

 

Emergency Room

You should go to the ER or call 911 for help for problems such as:

• Dizziness or weakness that does not go away

• Inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes

• Sudden confusion

• Heavy bleeding

• Possible broken bone with loss of movement, especially if the bone is pushing through the skin

• Deep wound

• Serious burn

• Coughing or throwing up blood

• Severe pain anywhere in the body

• Severe allergic reaction with trouble breathing, swelling, hives

• High fever with headache and stiff neck

• High fever that doesn’t get better with medicine

• Throwing up or loose stools that don’t stop

• Poisoning or overdose of drug or alcohol

• Suicidal thoughts

• Seizures

The St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital emergency rooms and St. Mary’s Ironton ER are open and ready to see patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

Call 911

Call 911 to have the emergency team take you to the ER right away for:

• Choking

• Stopped breathing

• Head injury with passing out, fainting or confusion

• Injury to neck or spine, especially if there is loss of feeling or inability to move

• Electric shock or lightning strike

• Severe burn

• Seizure that lasted 3-5 minutes

• Trouble breathing

• Passing out, fainting

• Severe chest pain or pressure

• Pain in the arm or jaw

• Unusual or bad headache, especially if it started suddenly

• Suddenly not able to speak, see, walk or move

• Suddenly weak or drooping on one side of the body

 For more information, visit www.st-marys.org and www.cabellhuntington.org.

