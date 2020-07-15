Urgent Care Center
Go to an urgent care for a problem that is not life threatening or risking disability, but that has you concerned and you cannot see your doctor soon enough. Problems such as:
• Cold/flu
• Earaches
• Sore throats
• Migraines
• Low-grade fevers and limited rashes
• Minor injuries, such as sprains, back pain, minor cuts and burns, minor broken bones, or minor eye injuries.
Emergency Room
You should go to the ER or call 911 for help for problems such as:
• Dizziness or weakness that does not go away
• Inhaled smoke or poisonous fumes
• Sudden confusion
• Heavy bleeding
• Possible broken bone with loss of movement, especially if the bone is pushing through the skin
• Deep wound
• Serious burn
• Coughing or throwing up blood
• Severe pain anywhere in the body
• Severe allergic reaction with trouble breathing, swelling, hives
• High fever with headache and stiff neck
• High fever that doesn’t get better with medicine
• Throwing up or loose stools that don’t stop
• Poisoning or overdose of drug or alcohol
• Suicidal thoughts
• Seizures
The St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital emergency rooms and St. Mary’s Ironton ER are open and ready to see patients 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Call 911
Call 911 to have the emergency team take you to the ER right away for:
• Choking
• Stopped breathing
• Head injury with passing out, fainting or confusion
• Injury to neck or spine, especially if there is loss of feeling or inability to move
• Electric shock or lightning strike
• Severe burn
• Seizure that lasted 3-5 minutes
• Trouble breathing
• Passing out, fainting
• Severe chest pain or pressure
• Pain in the arm or jaw
• Unusual or bad headache, especially if it started suddenly
• Suddenly not able to speak, see, walk or move
• Suddenly weak or drooping on one side of the body
For more information, visit www.st-marys.org and www.cabellhuntington.org.