November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to shine the spotlight on an often misunderstood disease. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one in 10 Americans, or more than 30 million people, have diabetes. Another 84 million adults in the United States are at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Many people consider diabetes an extremely dire diagnosis, but it doesn’t have to be. Cheryl Rittinger, RD, LD, dietitian and diabetes educator with the Joslin Diabetes Center education affiliate at St. Mary’s Medical Center, says that sustaining proper nutrition can be challenging, but it can be done. “I talk to so many people who think diabetes is the worst news they can hear, but it’s not,” Rittinger said.
This time of year can be extremely difficult for people with diabetes as they try to maintain nutrition during the holiday season. But Rittinger says having diabetes does not mean missing out on all the fun.
“People can still enjoy their favorite foods and manage their diabetes,” Rittinger said. “It’s all about controlling your portions and thinking about what you eat in a different way.”
One important thing to consider is carbohydrates have the biggest impact on blood sugar. Meats and non-starchy vegetables have limited carbs, while popular Thanksgiving foods like stuffing have more. “So instead of a second helping of stuffi ng or sweet potatoes, do a second helping of turkey or green beans,” Rittinger said. “If you really want a piece of pumpkin pie, then you should have it, but then think about the food the pie can take the place of, like a hot buttered roll. It’s important to make the balanced choices.”
Physical activity is also very important during the holidays. “It’s almost become tradition to eat a big Thanksgiving meal and then just lay on the couch,” Rittinger said. “But getting up and moving are so important. Go for a walk outside, or go shopping after dinner. Think about playing football instead of just watching it.” Rittinger stresses that two of the most important tools for people with diabetes are knowledge and support. “It’s important for people who have been diagnosed to realize they are not alone. There are people that can help. Education is the key to managing diabetes.”
The team at the Joslin Diabetes Center education affiliate at St. Mary’s, led by Rittinger, Catherine Mitts, RN, BSN, diabetes nurse educator, and Kathy Salters, RN, MSN Ed., inpatient diabetes education coordinator, can provide that education. St. Mary’s Joslin Center is a partner of the world-renowned Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, an international leader in diabetes treatment, research and education. Individuals in the Joslin program at St. Mary’s receive the benefit of millions of dollars of research.
St. Mary’s Joslin Center helps individuals with diabetes find answers to their questions and solutions to their concerns and support with meal planning and lifestyle counseling. Participation in the program requires a referral from a primary care physician. The program is accredited by the American Diabetes Association and is Medicareapproved. Most insurance providers offer benefits for diabetes education, so patients should check with their insurance company regarding coverage.
For more information about the Joslin Diabetes Center at St. Mary’s, call (304) 526-8363