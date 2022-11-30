All parents hope that their kids have a great school year. But in order for that to happen, kids need to stay healthy.
“Good health helps reduce absenteeism, which can cause them to fall behind,” said Janet Wallace, MD, a family medicine physician with St. Mary’s Family Care – Highlawn. “When a child falls behind, it can lead to extra stress and anxiety in both the children and their parents.”
Here are some tips for parents to help their kids stay healthy this school year.
Teach your kids to wash their hands.
Handwashing with soap and water is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick and prevent the spread of colds, flu and other diseases to others. Hand sanitizer can also be used when soap and water are not readily available.
Help your kids eat well.
“Make sure they have breakfast daily, even if it’s just something small,” Dr. Wallace said. “Go over their school lunch menu each week and decide what days they may want to take lunch.” Drinking more water and less sugary drinks is important as well.
Make sure your kids stay active.
Children ages three through five need to be active throughout the day, while children ages 6 through 17 need to be active for at least 60 minutes every day. Parents can set a positive example by making physical activity part of the family’s daily routine through family walks and playing active games together.
Establish a healthy sleep routine.
The right amount of sleep every night is crucial to a child’s success in school. Younger students need at least nine hours, while teens need at least eight hours of sleep per night. “Start getting them out of their summer sleep schedule 1-2 weeks before school starts,” Dr. Wallace said.
Stay up to date with your child’s vaccines.
Making sure your children are vaccinated is one of the most important things parents can do to protect the health of their child. This includes vaccinations for COVID-19 and HPV. Your pediatrician or family medicine provider can help you keep track of the vaccinations your child needs.
Dr. Wallace also recommends maintaining regular checkups with your child’s physician and yearly eye exams.
