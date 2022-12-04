November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, a time to raise critical awareness about lung cancer in hopes of turning the tide against the disease. While the number of new lung cancer cases continues to decrease nationally, due to people quitting smoking and advances in early detection and treatment, lung cancer is still the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
If diagnosed at an early stage, the national five-year survival rate for lung cancer cases is 60%, but only 24% of cases are diagnosed at an early stage.
“It is important to get a lung cancer screening because most lung cancers are detected late and have already metastasized, or moved to other organs in the body,” said Drema Perry, lung nodule screening program coordinator at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center (ECCC).
Lung Cancer Screening
A lung cancer screening uses a low-dose CT scan, a special kind of x-ray that takes multiple pictures as a person lies on a table and slides in and out of a machine. A computer combines the images into a detailed picture of the lungs. You may be eligible for a screening if you:
• Are 50-80 years old
• Are a current smoker or have quit within the last 15 years
• Have a history of smoking one pack per day for 20 years, or two packs a day for 10 years
• Are asymptomatic for lung cancer. Symptoms include coughing that gets worse or doesn’t go away, chest pain, shortness of breath, wheezing, coughing up blood, feeling very tired all the time, and/or weight loss with no known cause.
“Talking to your primary care provider and honestly sharing your smoking history, even if you have quit, will determine your risk factors for developing lung cancer,” Perry said. “Although cigarette smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer, your provider can also determine if you fall into the other exposures or risk categories.”
Smoking Cessation
Because smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer, quitting is extremely important. But experts admit that quitting is no simple task.
“No one claims that quitting is easy,” said Rhonda Sheridan, RRT, CTTS, coordinator of pulmonary rehabilitation at St. Mary’s Medical Center. “It’s a big step. A commitment that is only possible if you have decided to put your health first.”
Sheridan says there’s no one right way to quit. Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) can help reduce withdrawal symptoms, but it works best when used as part of a stop-smoking plan that addresses both the physical and psychological components of quitting smoking.
Many smokers believe that switching to vaping products is a solution, but Sheridan cautions against that practice as e-cigarettes still expose users to nicotine and other toxins. “We recommend more proven ways to quit smoking,” she said. A combination of counseling and NRT can double your chances of quitting.”
St. Mary’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation offers a smoking cessation program with one-on-one counseling, focusing on individual motives for quitting and an individualized treatment plan. The cost for the program is $25. Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Pulmonary Rehabilitation and the ECCC offer smoking cessation counseling as well.
