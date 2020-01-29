The Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) Pain Management Center is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary pain management center committed to serving the needs of patients with acute and chronic pain. The goal is to provide quality care in a compassionate setting.

With a multidisciplinary approach to pain management, the pain center strives to decrease the patient’s level of pain and increase his or her level of function through a balanced use of blocks, physical therapy, exercise, counseling and education for a healthier lifestyle.

The CHH Pain Management Center has been providing a full scope of services since 1991. The majority of pain management services are provided in an outpatient setting; however, inpatient services are available when necessary.

Some of the conditions treated include:

• Chronic low back/cervical pain

• Degenerative disc disease

• Radiculopathy

• Post-laminectomy pain

• Spinal arthritis

• Occipital neuralgia

• Complex regional pain syndrome

• Hip pain/SI syndrome

The CHH Pain Management Center offers comprehensive evaluations and cutting-edge interventional techniques for pain conditions.

The multidisciplinary and integrative approach to pain management at CHH is led by a team of healthcare professionals that includes board-certified pain management physicians, a pain management psychologist, specialized nurse practitioners and a doctorate-level physical therapist.

For more information, please call 304.526.2243 (ACHE).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.