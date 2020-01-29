The Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) Pain Management Center is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary pain management center committed to serving the needs of patients with acute and chronic pain. The goal is to provide quality care in a compassionate setting.
With a multidisciplinary approach to pain management, the pain center strives to decrease the patient’s level of pain and increase his or her level of function through a balanced use of blocks, physical therapy, exercise, counseling and education for a healthier lifestyle.
The CHH Pain Management Center has been providing a full scope of services since 1991. The majority of pain management services are provided in an outpatient setting; however, inpatient services are available when necessary.
Some of the conditions treated include:
• Chronic low back/cervical pain
• Degenerative disc disease
• Radiculopathy
• Post-laminectomy pain
• Spinal arthritis
• Occipital neuralgia
• Complex regional pain syndrome
• Hip pain/SI syndrome
The CHH Pain Management Center offers comprehensive evaluations and cutting-edge interventional techniques for pain conditions.
The multidisciplinary and integrative approach to pain management at CHH is led by a team of healthcare professionals that includes board-certified pain management physicians, a pain management psychologist, specialized nurse practitioners and a doctorate-level physical therapist.
For more information, please call 304.526.2243 (ACHE).